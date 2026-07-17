'It doesn't make sense': Satya Nadella criticises Anthropic's Fable 5 control and restrictions

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella criticised Anthropic's new Claude Fable 5 AI model over restrictions it places on user requests. According to a CNBC report, Nadella told employees that Anthropic's overly restrictive safeguards do not make sense, suggesting that Anthropic is being overly cautious about what AI is allowed to generate.

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He highlighted that the model does not take too many prompts, even when they aren't problematic. “If you use Fable, when it refuses for any random thing, it just is like, when was the last time you had a creation tool that was so editorially controlled?” Nadella said to engineers working on Microsoft’s Copilot AI software. “It doesn't make sense,” he added.

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His remarks were a direct hit at Anthropic's limitations on how its latest AI model responds to certain requests, and its anti-model-distillation policy. If a user asks Claude Fable questions that could help build another model, Anthropic reportedly switches to an older model for such queries. According to Anthropic's support page, this is an intentional safeguard to prevent misuse for model distillation.

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Why does Anthropic have restrictions on Fable 5 use?

This suggests that Anthropic is quite cautious about how its AI models are being used, and it wants to stop competitors from copying Claude Fable. The company does not want others to replicate the capabilities of Claude Fable without investing the same time, money, and research that Anthropic did. The company says this would be like copying years of expensive AI research and development.

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However, the criticism from Nadella is unusual considering Microsoft and Anthropic are close business partners. Microsoft invested $5 billion in Anthropic last year, and it relies heavily on Claude Code. On the other hand, Anthropic agreed to spend $30 billion on Microsoft's Azure cloud platform to train and run its AI models.

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The report further highlighted Nadella’s broader vision for enterprise AI, saying that businesses should be able to build AI models in a cost-effective manner using their own internal data. He also argued that businesses should own their AI infrastructure and avoid becoming dependent on a single AI model provider.