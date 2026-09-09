Meta launches Muse AI: A personal AI agent that can send emails, book trips, and make purchases

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Meta’s Muse AI: How it works and what it can do?

According to Meta’s blog post, Muse AI is built for everyone to use, which means you don’t need any technical knowledge or training to use it. It can do things such as send emails, book travel, open websites, fill forms, and even negotiate on your behalf.

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Introducing Muse, your personal AI agent from Meta that gets things done across every part of life.



Download the Muse app and get started: https://t.co/KBjYWfshGo pic.twitter.com/1exp56xj93 — Muse (@Muse) September 8, 2026

Instead of one-on-one interaction, you can give Muse a long-term goal, and it can accordingly plan, organise your time and resources, and work toward that goal in the background. Muse can work even when the app is closed and notify only when something changes or when it needs your approval, such as sending an email or making a purchase.

Meta gives examples of tasks such as selling a car for a higher price, negotiating a lower bill, or modifying a fitness or training plan. As of now, Muse can leverage Stripe's Link to complete online purchases, and Meta also plans to bring s Shop Pay and 1Password support later.

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Meta says Muse AI can also remember details you've mentioned previously. “It can make suggestions unprompted and act on details that the person only mentioned once. It can turn a recipe reel the person saved on Instagram into a grocery list, suggest a menu for their dinner party, and remember their friends’ dietary restrictions before it sends the invites,” the company said.

Users can also ask Muse to forget specific information it has learned.

Muse AI takes a privacy-forward approach

Since the AI agent can work across services and apps, privacy may become a bigger concern. To ensure privacy and security, Muse AI operates inside a dedicated Muse Secure VM, a virtual computer that stores the agent and a user’s connected data. It also integrates a separate Sentinel agent, which decides whether the agent can access the internet and asks for permissions when needed.

In addition, Muse can not access users’ passwords or payment details directly. All credentials go through a secure storage, which means Muse can use them, but it will not be able to see them. Additionally, user data is stored in its virtual machine and is not shared with Meta’s advertising systems.

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Meta also plans to introduce Muse Confidential VM later this year. The company says this will encrypt the entire virtual machine, including the user’s data and conversations, with a key that only the user holds.