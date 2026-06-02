OpenAI quietly adds secret gesture to ChatGPT App and new navigation features: All details

OpenAI has quietly introduced new hidden features to the ChatGPT app that let users set the intelligence level of a prompt. In addition to new features, users may notice differences in response quality, speed, reasoning ability, or behaviour as the default AI model on the app has changed since a new model was introduced last month. Therefore, if you are curious about how to use and access these new features, then here’s what we know so far.

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New gesture feature to set intelligence level of prompts

OpenAI has introduced a new gesture for the ChatGPT app that enables users to adjust the effort level of a prompt before sending it. To do so, simply press and hold the send arrow that opens an intelligence-level selector, allowing users to select the desired level.

This way, users can decide how much reasoning power they want ChatGPT to use on a prompt before generating a response. Users can select between Instant, Thinking, and Extended modes depending on how detailed they want the response to be. However, the same intelligence-level options may not be available to everyone, as it will depend on the user's OpenAI subscription plan.

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ChatGPT table of contents

OpenAI has further added a table of contents for long conversations to navigate through responses more efficiently. If a conversation contains five or more responses, ChatGPT automatically generates sections based on the topics discussed.

Users will notice a menu icon positioned on the right side of longer conversations. Hovering over the icon opens the table of contents, making it easy to move between different parts of the discussion. However, the table of contents feature is currently available on ChatGPT’s web app.

Lastly, the company has made changes to how the GPT-5.5 Instant model performs to “improve response style and quality,” as per the company.