Reliance AGM 2026: JioHotstar's new feautre promise smarter streaming experience

At the 49th Annual General Meeting (AGM) 2026, Reliance Industries showcased how artificial intelligence is reshaping digital entertainment with the launch of two new JioHotstar features, AI Snapshot and Multiview.

AI Snapshot

The headline innovation, AI Snapshot, is designed to solve a common problem for viewers, keeping up with content without spending hours watching full episodes or events. Akash Ambani described the feature as a "personal story engine" that uses artificial intelligence to automatically identify, stitch together and present the most important moments from a programme. Instead of watching an entire show, users can receive a personalised recap tailored to their interests and viewing history.

Advertisement

MUST READ: Jio Call Agent to bring AI assistant into phone calls for over 500 million users

According to the Akash Ambani AI Snapshot goes beyond conventional highlights by creating customised narratives from content. Whether it is a sports match, a web series, a reality show or a news programme, the feature can generate an intelligent summary, helping users quickly catch up on what they missed.

Ambani said the technology reflects its broader vision of using AI to make content consumption more intuitive, personalised and time-efficient for millions of viewers.

Multiview

The company also introduced Multiview, a feature aimed at users who consume multiple forms of content simultaneously. Multiview allows viewers to watch different content feeds side by side on a single screen, eliminating the need to switch between streams.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Reliance AGM 2026: Jio's next big bet - Akash Ambani lays out 5 pillars for future growth

Multiview brings a dashboard-style viewing experience to JioHotstar, allowing users to track multiple live events, channels, or content streams simultaneously. The feature is designed for seamless multitasking, greater control, and enhanced engagement.

With Multiview, users can combine live sports, breaking news, entertainment shows and other content categories in a single viewing experience. The feature is particularly targeted at sports fans who often follow multiple matches at once, as well as users who want to stay updated with news while watching entertainment content.