Jio Call Agent to bring AI assistant into phone calls for over 500 million users

Reliance Jio is preparing to launch an artificial intelligence-powered voice assistant that can join phone calls, transcribe conversations and perform tasks such as booking cabs and ordering food, as the telecom operator pushes AI services deeper into its consumer network.

Jio Call Agent, expected to be rolled out later this year, will be integrated directly into the company’s telecom network, eliminating the need for users to download a separate application.

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“Jio is introducing Jio Call Agent, a native AI voice assistant,” Reliance Jio Infocomm Chairman Akash Ambani said while addressing shareholders at Reliance Industries’ 49th annual general meeting.

Must read: Mukesh Ambani puts AI at heart of Reliance’s next growth phase, calls for national self-sufficiency

The service will be available across Jio’s user base of more than 500 million subscribers and will support Indian languages, potentially expanding access to AI-powered services beyond English-speaking users.

Users will be able to bring the assistant into an ongoing call by saying “Hey Jio”, provided the other participants consent to its presence. Jio is positioning the service as a personal AI concierge operating within regular voice calls rather than as a standalone chatbot.

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According to Ambani, the assistant can transcribe calls in real time and distinguish between as many as 10 speakers during conference calls. It can also prepare summaries, extract action points and create reminders that can be shared with participants after the conversation.

The product is also designed to carry out transactions while a call is in progress. Users could, for instance, ask the assistant to order food, reserve a restaurant table, book a cab or schedule a meeting without leaving the call.

The launch marks Jio’s attempt to embed generative AI capabilities into one of its most widely used services. Unlike several AI assistants that require dedicated apps, subscriptions or compatible devices, Jio Call Agent will operate at the network level.

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The service is part of Reliance Industries’ wider plan to build an end-to-end AI ecosystem covering computing infrastructure, enterprise hosting and consumer-facing products.

Reliance Intelligence, the group’s AI subsidiary, is developing a large-scale sovereign AI infrastructure in Jamnagar. The first 120 megawatt phase is expected to be commissioned by the end of 2026.

“Reliance Intelligence is building a sovereign AI backbone in Jamnagar, with the first 120 MW phase expected to be commissioned by the end of 2026,” Ambani said.

The company is also deploying an initial fleet of Nvidia’s GB300 graphics processing units to power its AI infrastructure. Reliance expects the platform to provide domestic hosting for AI models while giving enterprises greater control over their data and intellectual property.

“Reliance Intelligence will provide sovereign AI hosting within India, offering full model transparency and portability,” Ambani said.

“The platform will enable enterprises to retain ownership and control of their AI models while operating on India’s sovereign AI infrastructure,” he added.

