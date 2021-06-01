Beware of fake Paytm website claiming to offer Rs 2000 cashback

Highlights Users are being duped by a fake website claiming to be Paytm.

A website claiming to be Paytm is duping users on the pretext of offering them a cashback of Rs 2000. Digital payments have become the norm especially in the COVID-19 times we are living in. People are relying on their e-wallets more for every payment to minimise interaction. Meanwhile, fraudsters are using the opportunity to dupe people by sending almost believable notifications saying that they have won a huge cashback.

As per the Indian Express report, users are getting notifications from a website claiming to be Paytm on their smartphones. The notifications read "Congratulations! You have won Paytm Scratch Card". If you click on the link, you will be taken to a site called paytm-cashoffer.com. Interestingly, the link will only work on a smartphone and not on a PC. The reason why most users are falling for the fake offer is that the website looks identical to the original Paytm website.

Once you click on the notification, you will be taken to the website paytm-cashoffer[dot]com. The website displays that you have got cashback worth Rs 2,647 along with a button that says "Send Reward to Paytm" at the bottom of the screen. Most users without noticing the URL at the top would directly click on the "Send Reward to Paytm" button. Once you click on the link, you will be redirected to the original Paytm app instead of the fake Paytm website wherein you will be asked to pay the amount. If you make the payment without realising the consequences, the amount will be deducted from your bank account and the money will be transferred to the fraudsters account. So basically you will not gain anything but lose money in return.

Always remember that you can only get cash backs from within the Paytm app and no third party or website can offer you the same. You should always be wary of the link that appears suspicious and is the incorrect format. Paytm will never use any third-party app to notify you about the cashback. You get a notification on the Paytm app itself when you make a payment or recharge your mobile number. This attack is targeted towards mobile users because the majority of users use Paytm on smartphones

This is one of the many cases of phishing attacks that are being carried out. Fraudsters are also sending fake links on WhatsApp to gain illegal access to their accounts. The trick is to avoid any message or link that seems suspicious and rely on official websites, apps for everything.