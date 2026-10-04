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BYD's Denza is coming to India with premium EVs: What buyers need to know

BYD's Denza is coming to India with premium EVs: What buyers need to know

Denza was originally established in 2010 as a joint venture between BYD and Mercedes-Benz Group, before BYD took greater control of the brand.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Oct 4, 2026 3:54 PM IST
BYD's Denza is coming to India with premium EVs: What buyers need to know BYD could launch the Denza D9 alongside the Denza Z9 GT in India

BYD’s luxury marque Denza has officially confirmed its entry into India, ending months of speculation about the premium EV brand’s arrival. The company announced the move through Denza India’s social media channels, using an “Arriving soon” teaser rather than a formal press release.

Denza India shared its blue-and-silver hourglass logo with the message “Arriving soon,” while promising a “sophisticated, high-performance EV experience” for Indian customers.

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However, the company has not yet disclosed an exact launch date, pricing, booking details, dealership network, or the complete India line-up.

Expected First Models

Denza could enter India with two models: the Z9 GT shooting brake and the D9 luxury MPV.

The Z9 GT is expected to be a high-performance electric shooting brake, while the D9 is positioned as a premium electric MPV aimed at luxury family and chauffeur-driven buyers. Car&bike reports that both models could debut in India in November 2026, though this timeline has not been officially confirmed by Denza.

Premium Positioning

Denza is expected to sit above BYD’s existing passenger-vehicle range in India.

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Autocar India Report indicates that the brand’s initial models could be priced above ₹80 lakh, placing it in direct competition with established luxury EV offerings.

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The move also signals BYD’s intent to build a separate premium identity in India rather than selling Denza vehicles through its existing mass-market retail setup. Denza has been finalising partnerships with dealer groups, with the new network expected to operate separately from BYD’s current showrooms.

Denza is also expected to leverage BYD’s existing dealer network for its India operations. According to an ET auto report, Landmark Group will operate the brand in Mumbai, while EVM is expected to handle Bengaluru and Hyderabad. KUN has reportedly been selected for Chennai, and Cargo Motors will represent Denza in Gujarat, including Ahmedabad.

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In the National Capital Region and Chandigarh, Passi Group’s Krishna Automobiles is expected to operate Denza outlets. All of these groups are existing BYD dealers in India.

Why It Matters

India’s luxury EV segment is expanding, but buyer choice remains limited compared with conventional luxury vehicles. Denza’s entry could bring more competition in the premium electric MPV and performance EV categories, segments where Indian buyers currently have few options.

DON'T MISS: Hyundai Bayon bookings open at ₹11,000 : What buyers need to know about price, features and launch

Denza was originally established in 2010 as a joint venture between BYD and Mercedes-Benz Group before BYD took greater control of the brand. The brand currently sells premium EVs and plug-in hybrids across several international markets, including China, Southeast Asia, Australia, Europe, and Latin America.

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Business Today Desk
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Published on: Oct 4, 2026 3:54 PM IST
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