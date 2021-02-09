BSNL Rs 109 prepaid voucher will give double data till March 31, check benefits

Highlights BSNL is giving double data on Rs 109 plan voucher.

The telco will discontinue the plan after March 31, 2021, as per reports.

As of now, BSNL is giving 10GB data with the Rs 109 voucher for 75 days.

Government-owned telco Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has started offering double data on its Rs 109 prepaid voucher till March 31. The telco, until now, was giving 5GB data with unlimited calling benefit and 20-day validity. After the revision, the plan will offer 10GB of data for a validity of 75 days. However, the offer is only valid till March 31, 2021, after which the voucher will go defunct, according to an online report. The plan is ideal for people who want to keep their existing plans active.

BSNL launched a Rs 199 prepaid plan in December last year. The plan has a month's validity, which is 30 days, and offers 2GB daily data. The telco offers unlimited calls with the plan now that the government has dropped interconnection usage charges.

BSNL also rolled out a new special tariff voucher (STV) worth Rs 398 that gives access to unlimited calling with no FUP limit and unlimited data benefits. The prepaid voucher also offers free 100 SMS with 30-day validity. The Free SMS per day will be applicable in home and national roaming including the MTNL network roaming area of Delhi and Mumbai.

BSNL also offers a plan voucher at Rs 106 that comes with 3GB of free data, 100 minutes of free voice calls, free BSNL Tunes subscription for 60 days, and 100 days of validity.

BSNL also recently partnered with YuppTV, which gives access to premium OTT apps like ZEE5, Voot Select and YuppTV- aggregators of live TV channels. YuppTV Scope can be accessed from device types including Smart TV, PC, Mobile, Tablet, and streaming media players. Users can also carry out live chats, participate in live polls, and also request content of their choice while watching live TV.

Coming to private telcos that give prepaid plans in tthe same range, Jio offers a prepaid data voucher at Rs 101 that gives 12GB data with the plan validity remaining the same as the existing plan. Airtel gives a talktime voucher worth Rs 100 and a plan at Rs 109 that gives unlimited calls, 1GB data for a validity of 24 days, and access to Prime Video Mobile Edition and Wynk Music. Vi also has a prepaid voucher at Rs 129 that gives 2GB data for a validity of 24 days.



