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Apple’s next iPads could get slimmer bezels with major display upgrades: What’s coming

Apple’s next iPads could get slimmer bezels with major display upgrades: What’s coming

Apple is reportedly preparing a more screen-focused iPad design, with narrower bezels and display upgrades already being reported for some upcoming models.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Noida,
  • Updated Oct 6, 2026 12:26 PM IST
Apple’s next iPads could get slimmer bezels with major display upgrades: What’s comingApple could bring slimmer bezels to upcoming iPad models alongside display upgrades.

Apple could be preparing one of the more noticeable visual changes to its iPad lineup. A new report suggests the company is working on significantly narrower bezels around the iPad display, which would give the tablets a more edge-to-edge appearance without necessarily making the device itself larger. 

The information comes from Weibo account “Instant Digital”, which has previously shared details about Apple products. The latest post specifically refers to the iPad getting narrower borders but does not name a particular model or give a launch timeline. This development comes as Apple is expected to refresh several iPad models, making the timing particularly interesting for buyers waiting for the next generation.

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iPad mini already expected to get slimmer bezels

The iPad mini stands out because earlier reports point to a display and design upgrade. MacRumors reports that the upcoming iPad mini is expected to feature an OLED display and slimmer bezels, alongside other changes. Apple is expected to announce the next iPad mini later this year, with an October launch considered likely.

Must Read: Apple may have two launch windows in October: New Macs, iPad mini and smart home devices could be next

That makes the mini one possible candidate for the newly reported bezel change. However, the latest information does not specifically name the iPad mini, so it is too early to say whether the design change will arrive on the mini. 

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iPad Air is also expected to get OLED

The display upgrades are not limited to the mini. A DigiTimes report cited by MacRumors says Apple plans to bring OLED displays to the iPad Air in 2027, following the iPad mini. The report is based on industry sources and also says the entry-level iPad is expected to retain an LCD display.

Apple is also expected to refresh the entry-level iPad, iPad Air and iPad Pro, according to previous reporting. For now, Apple has not confirmed which model will receive the slimmer-bezel design or when it will arrive.

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Business Today Desk
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Published on: Oct 6, 2026 12:26 PM IST
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