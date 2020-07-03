Canon confirmed online-only event REIMAGINE to launch EOS R5, R6 and RF lenses

Highlights Canon has just confirmed an online-only event called REIMAGINE.

Canon will pull off simultaneous live streams in the US and Europe.

In the live event, Canon will announce EOS R5, EOS R6 and new RF series lenses.

The month of July is going to witness substantial camera releases. Camera makers including Nikon, Sony, and Leica have varied offerings for the users. Canon, too, will attract attention for releasing two important cameras. The company is all set to launch its EOS R5 and EOS R6 on July 9 via live stream.

After months of leaks and rumours, Canon itself has confirmed an online-only event REIMAGINE to announce the new cameras and lenses. The REIMAGINE live event will feature Canon ambassadors and product managers. The Canon USA on its website wrote: "Join us for our Virtual Product Launch on July 9th at 8AM EST for exciting product news."

Canon has held physical press events in the past to reveal its products. And this will be the first time for the company to launch products through a live stream. As stated earlier, Canon will be pulling off simultaneous live streams in the US and Europe to launch the EOS R series cameras, the RF series lenses, and other products.

Canon Rumors revealed a full list of Canon products that are to be launched on July 9. Find out.

Canon Cameras: Canon EOS R5, and Canon EOS R6

Canon Lenses: Canon RF 85mm f/2 Macro IS STM, Canon RF 100-500mm f/4-7.1L IS USM, Canon RF 600mm f/11, Canon RF 800mm f/11, Canon RF 1.4x Teleconverter, and Canon RF 2x Teleconverter

Canon Accessories: Canon WFT-R10, Canon BG-R10, and Canon LP-E6NH

Canon Lens Accessories: Canon Lens Hood ET-101, Canon Lens Hood ET-88B, Canon Lens Hood ET-77, Canon Lens Case LZ1328, Canon Lens Case LZ1435, and Extender lens cap RF

To get more details on the Canon's product launch event REIMAGINE on July 9, sign up here.