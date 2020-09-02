Facebook can remove or restrict content starting October 1 to avoid adverse legal, regulatory impacts

Highlights Facebook has updated its terms of service that will give it the authority to remove or restrict content as per its policies.

The updated terms of service will be applicable from October 1, 2020.

Facebook says it will notify users and give options to request another review in case of removal of content.

Facebook is notifying users about an update in its terms of service that lets the social media giant "remove or restrict access to content" in violation of certain provisions. The updated terms of service will be applicable from October 1, 2020. Facebook notes that in case of the removal of certain content, it will notify users and give options to request another review "unless you seriously or repeatedly violate these Terms."

The updated section 3.2 of Facebook's terms and services read, "We also can remove or restrict access to your content, services or information if we determine that doing so is reasonably necessary to avoid or mitigate adverse legal or regulatory impacts to Facebook."

Users in Australia and the US have also received similar notifications. Earlier, Facebook told the Australian news publishers that they may get banned from sharing news content on the platform if Facebook is forced to share its revenue with the news publishers.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has said that he stands for Freedom of Expression in the past. However, the current update has raised questions about the Big tech censoring voices. Facebook's move also comes ahead of the Presidential elections in the US which are slated in November.

In related news, Facebook said it was improving the detection and removal of hate speech and content that incites violence and preventing the spread of misinformation.

The company said in a blog that between now and November 22, it would remove verifiable misinformation and unverifiable rumours that are assessed as having the potential to suppress the vote or damage the integrity of the electoral process.

Zuckerberg after receiving severe backlash in the past from ad companies said that the platform will censor any hate speech. "I am committed to making sure Facebook remains a place where people can use their voice to discuss important issues," Zuckerberg said. "But I also stand against hate or anything that incites violence or suppresses voting, and we're committed to removing that content too, no matter where it comes from."



