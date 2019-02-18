Flipkart Mobile Bonanza sale: Get discounts on Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro, Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2, Poco F1, Nokia 5.1 Plus

Flipkart has announced yet another sale called 'Flipkart Mobile Bonanza' which will start tomorrow and end on February 23. During the Flipkart Mobile Bonanza sale, buyers can get some good deals on smartphones from Nokia, Samsung, Asus, Honor, Xiaomi, LG etc. The e-tailer is offering cashbacks and discounts on smartphones like the Realme 2 Pro, Redmi Note 6 Pro, Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2, Poco F1, and more. Buyers can get 10 per cent instant discount on using Axis Bank debit and credit card even if they purchase on EMI.

Following are some of the best deals that you must keep an eye on.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro: Redmi Note 6 Pro is now getting a discount of Rs 1,000, bringing down the price to Rs 12,990. The phone was introduced at a price of Rs 13,990 for the base variant with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. The Note 6 Pro comes with a quad camera setup - 12-MP+ 5-MP dual cameras at the rear and 20-MP + 2-MP dual cameras at the front.

Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2: The ZenFone Max Pro M2 is available for Rs 11,999 down from Rs 12,999. The highlight of Max Pro M2 is the huge 5000mAh battery and a stock Android OS.

Poco F1: A lot has been said about the Poco F1 phone. The phone is now starting from Rs 17,999 for the base variant with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage. The 128GB variant will cost Rs 20,999 while the 256GB variant with 8GB RAM will sell for Rs 24,999.

Samsung Galaxy S8: During the Flipkart Mobile Bonanza sale, the 2017 Samsung Galaxy S8 can be bought for Rs 30,990. The price will also be applicable to the Burgundy Red variant. The Galaxy S8 comes with wireless charging and will soon get the Android Pie update.

Nokia 5.1 Plus: The Nokia 5.1 Plus will be starting at a price of Rs 8,999 during the Flipkart Mobile Bonanza sale. The 5.1 Plus is powered by the MediaTek Helio P60 chipset and has a glossy rear panel.

Other smartphones that will be going on sale include the Realme C1 (2GB variant) the Yu Ace from Micromax, Vivo V9 Pro, Motorola One Power, Redmi Y2, Realme 2, and more.

Edited By: Udit Verma

