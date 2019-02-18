Xiaomi Mi 9: CEO Lei Jun releases details of upcoming phone ahead of February 20 launch

Xiaomi's flagship smartphone Mi 9 is almost here and company CEO Lei Jun has revealed some additional details regarding the screen-to-body ratio and the AMOLED display panel of the phone ahead of the launch. Xiaomi will be launching the phone on February 20, the day on which Samsung is planning to unveil its Galaxy S10 Series. The new Mi 9 will have Gorilla Glass 6 protection and a faster in-display fingerprint scanner.

Also Read: Xiaomi to spoil Samsung's party, set to launch Mi 9 on February 20

As per the image shared by the Jun, the Xiaomi Mi9 will feature a 6.4-inch AMOLED screen. It is expected to have full-HD+ resolution along with a 103.8 percent NTSC super wide colour gamut and 600 nits of brightness. Xiaomi Mi 9 will have 90.7 per cent screen to body ratio, which is higher than the 83.66 screen to body ratio of the Xiaomi Mi 8. According to Jun, the phone will also come with a highlight mode, game mode and an eye protection mode. The images also confirmed the presence of a waterdrop-style display notch.

This isn't the first time when Jun has revealed the specifications of the Mi 9. Last week, the executive confirmed that the new flagship will come with a Snapdragon 855 SoC. Xiaomi's global spokesperson Donovan Sung also teased the availability of an in-display fingerprint sensor on the Mi 9.

On the inside, as expected, the Xiaomi Mi 9 will come with the X24 LTE modem. It is the most powerful LTE modem ever made by the chipset manufacturer. The memory options will start at 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

The Xiaomi Mi 9 is also tipped to come equipped with 32W fast charging for the 3,500mAh battery, but there is no word on wireless charging yet. This upcoming Xiaomi flagship will run Android 9.0 Pie out of the box with MIUI 10 on top.

As per the leaks, Xiaomi might price the Mi 9 at around CNY 2,999, which is close to $436 or 383 euros.

Edited By: Udit Verma

Also Read: Images of LG's V50 ThinQ leaked online, here's all you need to know about the new 5G phone

Also Read: Amazon Apple Fest: Get discounts on iPhone XR, iPhone X, MacBook Air, iPad Pro