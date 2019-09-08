Reliance Jio Fiber: Here's how to get connection at home or work

Billionaire Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Jio has finally launched its fibre-to-the-home (FTTH) Jio Fiber broadband service with plans starting from Rs 699 for a 100Mbps connection, a rate 35-45 per cent lower than rivals, as it look to repeat the disruption caused in the telecom sector three years back.

The fiber-to-the-home service by Reliance Jio is offering internet speeds starting from 100Mbps, going all the way up to 1Gbps, along with a host of other services like free voice, TV calling, gaming, entertainment, among others.

The monthly plans for Reliance JioFiber start from Rs 699 and go up to Rs 8,499. At the time of installation, subscribers will have to make a one-time payment of Rs 2,500 - comprising a security deposit of Rs 1,500 and a non-refundable installation charge of Rs 1,000.

The company is also offering complementary television sets to annual subscribers of broadband plans in the range of Rs 2,499 to Rs 8,499. This offer is also available on two-year subscription of gold plan priced at Rs 1,299 per month.

How to get 100 Mbps Jio Fiber connection?

The registrations for the service started in August last month and the company said that it has already received 1.5 crore requests and is aiming to cover as many as 2 crore residences and 1.5 crore business establishments across 1,600 towns in India.

For registration, customers will have to Reliance Jio Fibre website and mention their the location represents their work or residential address. Next, customer is required to enter the full name, mobile number, and email ID. The registration is required to be verified through the OTP (One Time Password) sent to the phone number that was provided. Post the successful completion of the online registration, Reliance Jio sales representative will contact the user for the installation of the Jio Fiber connection.

However, not everyone who registers for the high-speed internet on the company's website will get the Jio Fiber connection. The company has said that the Jio Fiber roll-out will take place in a phased manner and its reach will depend on the demand. So, despite the enticing broadband plans and the promise of free 4K TVs, it might still take a while for JioFiber to come to your house or locality.

Here's how to register for JioFiber

Go to https://www.jio.com/fiber/en-in/book-now

Click on the menu 'Get a new JioFiber connection'

Enter your address for JioFiber

Select your home address or work address

Enter all your details (name, contact number, email address, etc.)

Select your plan

Click on the option 'Generate OTP'

Verify the OTP

You shall receive a confirmation message that your interest has been registered

