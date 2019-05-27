Xiaomi Mi Days sale on Amazon: Get top deals and offers on MiA2, Redmi 6 pro, Mi TV 4 series and more

Amazon India is hosting exclusive Mi Days Sale and will be offering Redmi Note 5 pro, Mi A2, Mi TV 4 series, Xiaomi Redmi 7, Xiaomi Redmi 6A, Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro, Xiaomi Redmi Y2, Xiaomi Redmi 6, Xiaomi redmi 7 and more at discounted prices. The sale started today and will continue till May 31. During the sale, Xiaomi will offer host of smartphones ranging from the sub-10K category to over 15K.

As far as the offers are concerned, buyers can get Amazon Pay cashback, exchange offers and temporary price drops. Buyers can also opt for EMI options on their purchases. Following are some of the Xiaomi products that are on sale and must not be missed.

Xiaomi MiA2: The successor to popular MiA1, Xiaomi MiA2 is available with exchange offers of up to Rs 2,000. The 4GB RAM and 64 GB storage variant of Mi A2 is available at Rs 11,999 and the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant is available for Rs 15,999.

Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro and Xiaomi Note 5 Pro: Redmi 6 Pro with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage is available for Rs 9,999 whereas the 3GB RAM and 32GB storage variant can be bought for Rs 8,999 during the Mi Days Sale. Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro is on sale at Rs 10,999 for the variant with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage and Rs 11,999 for the variant with 6GB RAM along with 64GB storage.

Mi TV 4 series: The 49-inch Mi TV 4A Pro with Android TV, the 55-inch Mi TV 4 Pro with Android TV and 43-inch Mi LED TV 4A smart TV offer an exchange benefit of Rs 2,260.

Other than the products mentioned above, buyers can also buy popular models such as Redmi 6A, Redmi 6, Redmi Y2, Redmi Y3, Redmi 7 etc. The Xiaomi Mi Sports Bluetooth Wireless Earphones with Mic has also been put on sale while Mi Band - HRX Edition can also be bought for RS 1,299.

