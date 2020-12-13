iPhone-designer Jony Ive, Apple CFO top candidates for post of CEO at Ferrari

Highlights Ferrari CEO Louis Camilleri abruptly retired on Thursday citing personal reasons.

Apple CFO Luca Maestri and former Apple chief design officer Jony Ive are reportedly two candidates being considered for the newly-vacant CEO position of Ferrari.

Louis Camilleri abruptly retired as the Ferrari CEO "with immediate effect" on Thursday. Camilleri's retirement announcement cited "personal reasons," and no further details were made available. Chairman John Elkann will lead Ferrari on an interim basis until a permanent successor is found.

Rumours were rife on social media that the soon to take over CEO of FIA F1 Stefano Domenicali could take over as the CEO of Ferrari. However, a spokesman for F1 dismissed rumours that the former head of Scuderia Ferrari Formula One team and ex-Lamborghini chief Stefano Domenicali could take Camilleri's role, saying he was looking forward to starting his new job as F1 CEO from January 1st 2021, as planned.

According to Italian media reports Vodafone CEO Vittorio Colao is also in the running for the CEO position at Ferrari, but Reuters says that such claims are "groundless."

Interestingly, it seems that top contenders for the post are the two executives with close ties to Apple. Citing Italian media reports, Reuters says that Apple CFO Luca Maestri and former chief design officer Jony Ive are "possible candidates" for the Ferrari CEO position.

Maestri has served as Apple's CFO since 2014, having previously served as the company's vice president of finance and corporate controller. Jony Ive departed Apple back in 2019 after 30 years, holding the title of chief design officer at the time of his departure.

Ive, is noted as the chief designer of the iconic iPhones. He has formed his own independent design firm, named LoveFrom. Apple is a client of LoveFrom, but the extent of the relationship is unclear. Airbnb recently announced a multi-year partnership with Jony Ive and the LoveFrom design firm.

2020 has been a difficult year for Ferrari. The sales figures are down and the coveted Scuderia Ferrari Formula One team is going through one of their worst slumps in performance. Heading into the final race tonight of the FIA F1 2020 season, Ferrari is in the 6th place in the Constructors Standings with just 131 points compared to the World Champions Mercedes which 540 points under their belt. A total of 10 teams competed in the 2020 Formula One World Championship.