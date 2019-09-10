Apple iPhone 11 series price leaked; base 64GB iPhone 11 costs approx Rs 53,000

Apple event 2019: Apple is all set to launch iPhone 11 series today at 10:30 pm (IST) at the Steve Jobs Theatre in California. The three new iPhones - the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max - are not expected to bring any dramatic design change. The new 2019 iPhones are expected to be slightly more powerful with the inclusion of A13 chip, apart from iOS 13 and multiple camera lenses. And now, hours away from the launch of new line-up of Apple iPhone, the price of all three iPhones are out.

According to a piture posted on Chinese social media site, Weibo, iPhone 11 will have a 64GB base variant priced at $749 (approximately Rs 53,000). The 128GB and 256GB variants of iPhone 11 will be priced at $799 (approximately Rs 57,500) and $899 (approximately Rs 64,700), respectively. The iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max will have the base variant with a storage capacity of128 GB. As per the leaked image, the iPhone 11 Pro will start at $999 (approximately Rs 71,000) and will go up to $1,199 (around Rs 86,000), while the iPhone 11 Pro Max will start at $1,099 (around Rs 79,000) and will go up to $1,299 (approximately Rs 93,500). The iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max will not have the 64GB variants. The Indian prices of the iPhone 11 variants will be significantly higher than their US prices. The exact Indian price will be revealed post the launch event.

Aside from the pricing details, the leaks reveal that iPhone 11 will have a dual camera setup with a 12MP main sensor and the 12MP wide-angle lens. The iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max will come with 12MP lenses for the main, wide-angle and telephoto cameras.

The leaks also hint at the launch of Apple Watch S5, AirPods and AirPower. However, none of these launches could be independently verified and hence should be taken with a pinch of salt.

