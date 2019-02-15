Moto G7 Power to be launched in India today; here're the details

Motorola is gearing up to release Moto G7 Power in India today. The phone will be available on Flipkart and can also be bought from Motorola partner physical stores. The retail price of Moto G7 Power in the Indian market is set at Rs 13,999. The phone would only be available in the Ceramic Black colour. Moto G7 Power was launched last week at an event in Brazil together with the Moto G7, Moto G7 Plus, and Moto G7 Play.

As far as specifications are concerned, the dual-SIM (Nano) Moto G7 Power runs Android 9 Pie and features a 6.2-inch HD+ (720x1570 pixels) LTPS LCD panel along with a 19:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone has a Moto Display feature that is designed to offer notifications at a glance. Also, its display panel is protected by a Corning Gorilla Glass 3.

Motorola G7 Power runs with the help of an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 SoC. The phone is powered by 3GB of RAM and Adreno 506 GPU. The smartphone also has 32GB of internal storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 512GB). Besides, the smartphone packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports 15W TurboPower fast charging technology. There is also a fingerprint sensor at the back.

Talking about the optics, Moto G7 Power has a 12 megapixel camera sensor at the back, along with an f/2.0 lens. There is an 8-megapixel camera sensor at the front for selfies, paired with an f/2.2 lens.

In terms of connectivity, the Moto G7 Power has 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors onboard include an accelerometer, ambient light, magnetometer, and proximity sensor.

The Moto G7-Series would go head to head with the Samsung's S-Series phones in India.

