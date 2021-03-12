Acer Nitro 5 with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card launched for Rs 89,999

Taiwan-headquartered Acer has launched a new gaming laptop in the Indian market. Acer Nitro 5 gaming laptop with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card and 10th Gen Intel Core processor has been priced at Rs 89,999 and will be available on Acer exclusive stores, Acer online store and Amazon India.

"With the new Nitro 5 gaming laptop using the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card, we are entering a new era of high-performance gaming. Our Nitro 5 gaming laptop range has been a huge success in the Indian market and provides the perfect stepping stone to competitive e-sports. The close collaboration between Acer and NVIDIA has resulted in a laptop which has the performance, design, cooling and portability which is unmatched at this price point and we are excited to bring this to the Indian market," says Sudhir Goel, Chief Business Officer, Acer India.

Acer Nitro 5 gaming machine features a 15.6-inch FHD IPS display with 144Hz refresh and 3ms response and weighs 2.3Kg. The Intel 10th Gen Intel Core processor is paired with an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card and is upgradeable to 32 GB of DDR4 RAM. The GeForce RTX 3060 provides the latest games using the power of Ampere-NVIDIA's 2nd generation RTX architecture to get incredible performance with enhanced Ray Tracing Cores and Tensor Cores, new streaming multiprocessors, and high-speed G6 memory, says Acer.

"This next-gen laptop will increase energy efficiency by up to 2x, accelerate performance dramatically, and introduce third-generation Max-Q technologies for thin and lightweight designs. Along with this, the new series laptop promises to deliver stunning ray-traced gaming experiences in top game titles," says Vishal Dhupar, Managing Director, NVIDIA South Asia

The machine is also equipped with CoolBoost technology with dual fans for consistent full-throttle performance with an RGB-backlit keyboard and has a battery life of up to 10 hours.

With DTS: X Ultra the machine is claimed to delivered 3D spatial soundscape for enhanced gameplay. It features Killer Ethernet E2600, Wi-Fi 6 with 2x2 MU-MIMO technology. The Ethernet controller automatically detects game, video, and chat streams to deliver prioritised bandwidth for a virtually lag-free user experience. It also plugs all peripherals into the full range of ports, including HDMI 2.0 and the newest USB 3.2 standard with Gen 2 support.

Also read: Asus ZenBook 14 UX435EG review: Lightweight Asus light years ahead of competition

Also read: WhatsApp launches voice, video calling feature for web version; here's how to use

Also read: YouTube brings 'supervised' account for tweens and teens; here's what parents need to know