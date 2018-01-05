HMD Global launches Nokia 6 (2018) with Snapdragon 630, 4GB RAM: Upgrades, price, specifications

Nokia 6, HMD Global's answer to few of the best selling smartphones in the Indian market has finally received a much needed update. Earlier, the device was speculated to launch with the higher-end Nokia 9 on January 19 but it seems Nokia didn't want its brand new flagship to share the stage with another device.

All in all, Nokia 6 (2018) is a definite upgrade to the outgoing model. Owing to the changes made in crucial areas like processor and RAM, the device seems to be a better fit in the ever so competitive mid-range segment.

Other than the processor, the upgrade can be called incremental at best. The design does get a minor tweak with a slightly better body to screen ratio but Nokia still refrained from using the 18:9 aspect ratio on the device. The screen still comes with a 16:9 aspect ratio and not the more 2018-like bezel-less display. The device doesn't really get an aesthetic overhaul but still manages to be among the better looking devices in this price segment.

Where the smartphone really pushes forward is in its core, the processor. In comparison to the previous Nokia 6's Qualcomm Snapdragon 430, the new version features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 which is a considerable upgrade. The chipset uses four high-performance ARM Cortex A53 cores clocked at 2.2GHz coupled with four less power-intensive, ARM Cortex A53 cores clocked at 1.8GHz.

Unlike most smartphones in this segment, the device gets a dedicated memory card slot. In terms of internal storage it gets a 32GB variant and another 64GB variant. However, both variants get the same 4GB LPDDR4 RAM.

Carrying forward Nokia's legacy of well-built devices, the Nokia 6 is built out of 6000-series aluminum. The company also claims that every device will go through a two-colour anodization process. Couple the amazing built quality of Nokia 6 with internals that can match its beauty and the device becomes a formidable option in its segment.

The phone comes with a 3000mAh battery with quick charge. HMD Global claims the device can charge up to 50 per cent in just a matter of 30 minutes. In terms of software, Nokia continues to deliver on its promise of unadulterated Android experience. The Finnish company even promised an upgrade to Android 8.0 Oreo very soon.

Similar to the previous generation of Nokia phones, the device comes with all the bells and whistles like the Bothie feature and even the OZO audio feature which gives the device the ability to capture 360 degree surround sound.

Coming to the crucial aspect of price, Nokia 6 (2018) has been launched in China at a price of CNY 1499 which roughly translates to around Rs 14,500. We can safely assume that it will be priced aggressively in India (under Rs 15,000).

The price and the upgraded internals may not seem to be something big but the slight push makes the device a much better value for money proposition. This indeed, can become the Nokia-Android duo we've been waiting for.