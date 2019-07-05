HP launches a range of laser tank printers for Small and Medium Businesses

HP Inc has introduced a new category of laser tank printers in the Indian market. An industry first, this rapid-reload laser printer category is likely to help Small and Medium Businesses (SMBs) to save critical time and cost of business operation. As per IDC, around 1.6 million units of laser printers are sold annually.

"We are seeing sustained IT adoption by SMBs mainly due to regulatory requirements (such as GST) and business and competitive needs such as need to use e-commerce platforms. We believe these two factors will continue the momentum of IT adoption by SMBs fuelling growth for HP. Further, the combination of high-quality, high-volume printing at an affordable price point will also lead to expansion of the Total addressable market," says, Leo Joseph, Sr. Director, Printing Systems and Solutions, HP Inc. India.

HP Neverstop Laser has a printing speed of 20 ppm (A4) with a sharper, smoother and bolder text quality. Single and dual Laser Toner Reload Kits are also available at competitive pricing, which customers can use as per their requirements ensuring business continuity. The cost per page starting at 29 paise per page (with the dual laser Toner Reload Kit) offers customers the opportunity to print with a mess-free self-reload experience. HP's Neverstop range on laser tank printers includes Neverstop Laser 1000 series starting at Rs 15,846 for non-wireless and Rs 17,236 for the wireless printer. The HP Neverstop Laser MFP 1200 series is available from Rs 22,057 for Non-Wireless and Rs 23,460 for the wireless one. These new printers can be used for easy mobile scanning and even printing with HP Smart App. Even the Reload toner kit can be ordered directly from the HP Smart app.

With the new Neverstop portfolio of Laser Printers, HP aims to address the SMB's requirement of high-quality, high-volume, hassle-free, affordable printing solutions. HP Toner Reload Kit is available at Rs 849 for the single pack and Rs 1449 for the double pack. A single pack can print 2500 pages.

HP says that these new printers also provides an advantage of replacing the toner in 15 seconds and reducing common printing interruptions related to loading and refilling of the toner. Claiming to be the world's first Laser Tank Printer, the Neverstop series ships with enough toner to print 5,000 pages straight out of the box. The running cost of HP Neverstop is 29 paise per page.

"The main difference between traditional laser printers and the Neverstop series is that the latter does not use toner cartridges. Instead, there is an internal toner hopper that can contain enough toner to print 5000 pages, which marks a big difference from many entry-level laser devices, which use toner cartridges," adds Joseph.

As per Q1 2019 data from IDC, in print business, HP maintained its leadership in the Hardcopy Peripherals (HCP) market with a share of more than 40 per cent. And in the Laser segment (excluding Copiers) HP had more than 60 per cent of the market share.

