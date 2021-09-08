iPhone 13 India launch: Fans can expect new Apple phones on this date

The much-awaited Apple iPhone 13 may go on sale in India starting October 1. Apple Inc is going hold a special event on September 14, where the company is widely expected to unveil a new line of its flagship iPhones.

Apple is likely to announce four new iPhones, comprising the iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max.

iPhone 13 launch in India



As the company usually keeps a Tuesday launch schedule, the new iPhones may go on pre-orders beginning September 17 in the first wave of markets such as Australia, the US, Canada, the UK, Japan, and China, and will most likely miss the Indian market.

The first wave markets should get the iPhone 13 smartphones beginning September 24. As India is in the second wave of markets, it should get the new models starting October 1.

For instance, Apple unveiled the iPhone 12 series worldwide on October 13 last year, whose models went on pre-orders in the first wave markets on October 16, whereas the devices were available to buy in these markets from October 23.

The iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro went on sale in India last year on October 30, while the pre-orders for iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max started in India on November 6. Both the models were put on sale in the country on November 13.

Talking about the iPhone 11, Apple rolled it out on September 10, 2019, and the smartphones went on sale in the first wave markets on September 20, whereas, in India, the iPhone 11 series, went on sale beginning September 28, 2019.

Although based on speculations, the new iPhones might arrive in India way later than expected. However, going by Apple's customary timeline of launches, the October 1 date should be on the nail, but people will keep their fingers crossed until Apple formally announces it.

Since 2013, Apple has delivered new iPhones around September like clockwork. The tech giant, which launched a redesigned iPhone with 5G connectivity last year, is not expected to make radical changes this year, with most analysts pointing to small technical updates to the phone's processor and camera system.



Apple iPhone 13: Price



The new iPhones are likely to come with a similar price tag as its predecessor, however, the chip shortage and other restrictions may force the prices slightly upwards.



To recollect, iPhone 12 price in India started at Rs 79,900 for the 64GB model, while iPhone 12 Pro came at Rs 119,900. iPhone 12 mini's price stood at Rs 69,900, whereas iPhone 12 Pro Max came at Rs 129,900.



Similarly, the iPhone 13 range models aren't expected to sport significant cosmetic changes.

Apple iPhone 13: Specs

The new line of smartphones is expected to expand the Portrait mode feature to video and also have a higher-quality video recording format, according to a Bloomberg report.

The Portrait mode uses the phone's depth sensor to focus on faces while blurring the background, allowing amateur photographers to produce high-quality snaps.

Known for its splashy phone launches packed with hundreds of journalists at its sprawling campus in Cupertino, California, Apple has turned to virtual events since last year because of the pandemic.

