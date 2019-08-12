JioFiber, Jio DTH launched: All you need to know about plans, pricing, services

Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani finally launched JioFiber broadband service at the company's 42nd annual general meeting on Monday. As expected, company has disrupted the fixed-line broadband space and rest of the pack will now play catch up. The base 100Mbps plan will now come at only Rs 700 and the company will be offering several new services via the Jio DTH platform or the Jio set-top box. Reliance will make the JioFiber commercially available from September 5, 2019, the third anniversary of the launch of Jio's services in India.

JioFiber has already received 1.5 crore registrations and the company looks to penetrate 2 crore residences and 1.5 crore business establishments across 1,600 towns in India. To attract more customers, Jio has announced several benefits for the early adopters, including the Jio Fiber Welcome Offer. Let's look at everything Reliance Jio will be offering under JioFiber and Jio DTH service.

JioFiber plans: JioFiber plans will be priced between Rs 700 and Rs 10,000 per month and the company will offer speeds starting from 100Mbps to plans for 1Gbps respectively. "In India even the most basic JioFiber will start at 100 mbps at the lowest end. We have plans to go all the way to 1 Gbps. We are pricing our plan at one-tenth of global rate to make it accessible for every home," Mukesh Ambani said.

Jio DTH service or Jio set-top box: The new set-top box from Reliance Jio will offer subscribers the unparalleled entertainment and gaming experience. The new set-top box will also be able to receive cable TV signals from local cable operators (LCOs). It will also be able to deliver console-like gaming using JioFiber service. "In recent years, competition from DTH operators have threatened the viability of nearly one lakh LCOs who still operate across India. As firm supporters of local and small businesses, Jio wanted to ensure that these LCOs continued to serve their communities."

Jio set-top box will also support all the popular gaming controllers and has a built-in graphics card. It will support 4K display and offer a "zero-latency gaming experience" using Jio Fiber network. Jio Set-Top box will also support Mixed Reality services, including MR shopping, MR education and MR movie watching

Jio fixed-line phone: The Jio fixed line phone will offer unlimited calling service. The subcsribers will have to opt for the company's landline service in order to make calls. A similar service is also offered by Bharti Airtel and Jio plans to seriously take on its compititors in every single department. The Jio Home Phone will, be activated through GigaFiber, using JioGigaHub. Once the Jio Home Phone is activated, users will be assigned an eight-digit landline number.

Edited By: Udit Verma