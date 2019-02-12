LG Q9 Android One smartphone with Snapdragon 835 unveiled; here're the details

LG has unveiled an Android One phone, LG Q9 One, a variant of LG Q9 smartphone that was launched recently in South Korea. LG Q9 is part of LG's mid-budget Q-series phones and is targeted at young users, including school and college students. The LG Q9 One runs on Android Pie and comes with water resistant capabilities, and is military grade certified.

As far as specifications are concerned, LG Q9 One is powered by Snapdragon 835 SoC. LG Q9, on the other hand, came with Snapdragon 821 processor. Being part of the Android One programme, LG Q9 One runs on the latest Android Pie software out-of-the-box. The phone is driven by 4GB RAM and has 64 GB internal storage which is expandable using a microSD card slot.

LG Q9 One sports a 6.1-inch QHD+ (1440x3120 pixels) display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio and 564ppi pixel density. The display panel has thicker bezel at the bottom and a wide notch at the top. The notch also houses all the necessary sensors. At the back, the smartphone houses a single camera setup with LED flash support and a rear fingerprint sensor in the centre. The rear camera is a 16-megapixel shooter with f/1.6 aperture, HDR10, and OIS support. At the front, there is an 8-megapixel sensor for selfies and video calling.

LG Q9 One packs a 3,000mAh battery and comes with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3 support. It also comes with the company's 32-bit Hi-Fi Quad DAC audio technology along with its Boom Box speakers and DTS:X Stereo speakers.

As far as connectivity is concerned, the LG Q9 One include Bluetooth v5.0, NFC, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, FM radio, and USB-Type C port. The phone comes with IP68 certification, and MIL-STD-810G military grade certification. The LG Q9 One measures 153.2x71.9x7.9mm and weighs 156 grams.

Edited By: Udit Verma

