Motorola India launches Action One smartphone, priced at Rs 13,999

Motorola has launched its latest smartphone Motorola One Action in India. It has been launched in a standard single storage variant of 4GB RAM and 128GB, at an affordable price of Rs 13,999 in India.

The smartphone, which will be available for sale on August 30, will be available in two colour variants, Denim Blue and Pearl White.

The Motorola One Action that was globally launched last week, sports a triple rear camera setup. The smartphone's earlier version, Motorola One Vision was an impressive phone that was launched a few months ago.

Motorola One Action price in India

The Motorola One Action price in India has been set at Rs. 13,999 for the lone 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant.

Motorola One Action competes against the Redmi Note 7 Pro priced Rs 14,143, Realme 5 Pro, and Mi A3 priced Rs 12,999.

Motorola One Action launch offers

Launch offers on the Motorola One Action include Rs 2,200 Jio instant cashback, and 125GB of additional Jio 4G data.

The smartphone will be available for purchase exclusively on Flipkart starting 12 pm (noon) IST on August 30.

Motorola One Action Camera Setup

Unlike many other smartphones of its range, it is the smartphone containing the very first camera that lets the user film in portrait while the video processes itself in the landscape. The handset also lets users record videos in landscape format while holding it vertically.

The One Action handset derives its name from the 'Action' moniker due to its 16MP ultra wide-angle Action Camera on the back, that lets you capture action cam-style videos, which helps in shooting action videos.

Motorola One Action features

The smartphone boasts a 6.3" FHD+ display with a punch hole for the 12MP selfie camera.

In terms of optics, this phone has a 6.3-inch full-HD + IPS CinemaVision display, with a resolution of 1080 x2520 pixels.

The handset runs on Android 9 Pie and is guaranteed to get Android 11 updates. The One Action handset also has Mali G72 MP3 GPU with Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 9609 processor.

