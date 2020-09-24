Now a plug & play video conferencing system for lifelike virtual meetings

VU, one of the market leaders in 4k televisions, has now introduced 'Meetings by Vu' video-conferencing system. With this new launch, VU is extending its expertise into changing workstyle of customers with an all-encompassing, audio-video collaborative solution.

With the world adapting to new workstyle and video meetings, VU group has introduced a Meetings by UV video conferencing system. Targeted for business professionals, this new system claims to make virtual meetings more realistic and lifelike while solving technical and ergonomic issues like laptop fatigue and incorporating multiple people into a meeting.

"We are giving a very comprehensive solution that can be set up almost anywhere - be it your living room, office, shop floor, classroom. We are experts in display and sound, and that's why the whole solution has been adjusted to the user's environment. You don't have to change the lighting or room acoustics or something else to get the right input. Prices starting Rs 1.35 lakh, you don't have to pay a huge sum for expensive software and setup," says Devita Saraf, Chairman and CEO of The Vu Group.

This traditional room-based solution is compatible with video conferencing software like Zoom, Microsoft Teams, Cisco Webex, Google Meet and any other video conferencing software that runs on Windows 10. The product line-up combines large intelligent displays with a built-in Windows 10 PC, professional-grade cameras with advanced video processing DSPs, and a sophisticated microphone and speaker system.

"Meeting by Vu is the result of all our learnings in the lifestyle space and is designed for the new age workstyle. It is easy to use, high on technology and innovation, and geared for the future. It can be used by everybody - be it a freelancer, business owner, young professional, doctor, lawyer, conducting virtual classes to name a few," adds Saraf.

Meeting by Vu is available in three variants: Executive, Team and Conference. The Executive Edition is appropriate for solo professionals and business owners who are working from home. The Team Edition is better suited for groups of four-six people, as it features a wide-angle camera that can fit more subjects into the frame. The Conference Edition is ideal for larger rooms and bigger teams, as it offers a professional camera with 15x optical zoom and pan or tilt functions.

Priced between Rs 1.35 lakh to Rs 8.5 lakh, the solutions include a large screen smart TV with a built-in computer powered by a Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD, Windows 10, and a wireless keyboard with a trackpad. These are available in five screen sizes - 55-inch, 65-inch, 75-inch, 85-inch and 100-inch. The engaging video meetings with camera options provide an 83 degree to 120 degree viewing angle, all of which are 4K with autofocus.

The Executive and Team edition cameras offer 4x digital zoom and the Conference edition camera features 15x optical zoom and pan/tilt functions. Vu says that the disturbance-free audio capabilities with AI-based noise cancellation software offer noise suppression and acoustic echo cancellation. Other features include 4-way wireless screen-casting and dual display support.

Commenting on the market share VU aims to acquire, Saraf added, "I am looking at a blue ocean here. The b2b segment in India in itself is $700 billion, whereas the current market for video conferencing system is at $110 million. While we will eat into the market share of the leaders in this industry, let us look at the potential of what can be. As we have so many people adopting to this much smarter, faster and easier sustainable way of working, it creates a whole new market within the way we work."

VU's lifestyle business is already a Rs 1,000-crore company, and VU expects this new subsidiary - Meetings by VU - to be a Rs 200-crore business. Manufactured in Mumbai, VU is planning to scale up the production.

