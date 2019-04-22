Realme 3 Pro with 64MP Ultra HD camera mode, Snapdragon 710 launched; here's all you need to know

Oppo's sub-brand Realme has made a space for itself among the budget smartphone brands in India. Realme is already challenging the Redmi sub-brand of Xiaomi and with Realme 3 Pro; it could disrupt Xiaomi's growth and popularity. Realme 3 Pro is the direct competitor of Redmi Note 7 Pro and can upstage it with its performance, cameras and price.

After several leaks, Realme 3 Pro was launched in India for a price of Rs 13,999 for the 4GB RAM and 64 GB storage variant. The 6GB RAM and 128 GB storage variant of Realme 3 Pro is priced at RS 16,999. However, pricing is just one of the strong points of Realme 3 Pro. The phone has several other aces up its sleeve.

Design

The first thing that strikes you when you hold Realme 3 Pro is the curved back panel.The panel tapers around the edges and merges with phone's side frame. The back panel comes in three new colours namely Nitro Blue, Lightning Purple and Carbon Grey but the panel is moulded plastic. As far as dimensions are concerned, the Realme 3 Pro isn't too wide and measures 156.8 x 74.2 x 8.3 mm. It weighs 172 grams and doesn't feel heavy either.

The buttons on the side are easy to reach and one doesn't have to stretch too much. The phone still offers the now elusive 3.5mm headphone socket. Other than that, there is the usual micro-USB port, and a single speaker placed at the bottom.

Display

Realme 3 Pro has 6.3 inch full-HD IPS panel and slim bezels; however the wide chin at the bottom sticks as a sore thumb. The display colours are vivid and are bright with good readability in direct sunlight. There's a notch which houses the front camera, while the earpiece sits just above it.

Camera

Realme 3 Pro comes with an Ultra HD mode that will allow users to take 64-megapixel photos. There is also a vertically stacked 16+5MP dual rear camera with Sony IMX 519 flagship grade sensor. Realme 3 Pro owners will also be able to record 960fps Super Slo-mo videos. There is also a 25MP AI selfie camera.

Specifications

Realme 3 Pro sports the Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC and has better integrated graphics capabilities and is more power-efficient. The phone also has a Hyperboost feature that will ensure perfect gaming performance and user experience. Realme 3 Pro also offers 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage with the base variant and 6GB of RAM with 128GB of storage at the top-end. The phone also supports dual 4G VoLTE, dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5, FM radio, USB-OTG, GPS, and the standard suite of sensors. Realme 3 Pro runs on ColorOS 6, which is based on Android 9 Pie and comes with March 2019 security patch. Realme 3 Pro also supports OPPO's VOOC charging at 20W. Realme says that this should allow users to recharge the 4,045mAh battery in slightly over an hour.

