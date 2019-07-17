Redmi K20 Pro and Redmi K20 launched in India: Check out price, specifications

Xiaomi has launched two Redmi K20 Series smartphones in India today. The affordable flagship phones in the Redmi K20 series include, Redmi K20 Pro and Redmi K20. The Chinese smartphone major has also unveiled special gold-diamond edition of the redmi K20 Pro priced at Rs 4.8 lakh. Both the Pro and the regular variant of Redmi K20 series feature Full HD+ 6.39-inch Super AMOLED display. The phones have a 91.6 per cent screen-to-body-ratio and an aspect ratio of 19.5:9.

Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro and Redmi K20 specifications and features

Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro and Redmi K20 feature a 6.39-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) AMOLED display panel with 19.5:9 aspect ratio and a screen-to -body ratio of 91.9%. The Redmi K20 Pro runs on the Snapdragon 855 SoC, backed up by up to 8GB of RAM. On the other hand, Redmi K20 is a budget offering and features a less powerful Snapdragon 730 SoC. The phone has a huge 4000mAh battery, which supports 27W fast charging. Both Redmi K20 Pro and Redmi K20 come with the in-display fingerprint sensor for unlocking the device.

Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro, Redmi K20 camera setup

Redmi K20 Pro comes with a triple camera setup comprising of 48MP Sony IMX 586 primary camera. The other two lenses included a 13MP wide-angle shooter and an 8MP sensor. On the other hand, the triple rear camera setup of the Redmi K20 has a 48-MP Sony IMX582 primary sensor. For selfies, Redmi K20 Pro and Redmi K20 come with a pop-up camera at the front that houses a 20MP camera.

Xiaomi Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro connectivity and storage options

Connectivity options on both the phones include Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. They also pack a 4,000mAh battery. The Redmi K20 Pro particularly has 27W fast charging support, while the Redmi K20 has 18W fast charging.

Redmi K20 and Redme K20 Pro price in India

The India price of Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro has not been announced yet but both the smartphones are expected to be in the sub-Rs 20,000 range.

