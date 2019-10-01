Samsung Galaxy Fold to launch today in India; check out expected price, specifications

Samsung Galaxy Fold will finally launch in India at 12:00pm today after facing slew of display related issues. Galaxy Fold is already available in the US, UK, Germany and South Korea. Samsung Galaxy Fold is dual screen phone that transforms into a tablet when unfolded. The phone was originally slated to launch in April this year but after several hold ups, Samsung has seemingly fixed the problems by bringing in new caps for the hinges to prevent dust from getting under the screen. Galaxy Fold now has a reinforced display and the screen protector too has also been extended.

Samsung Galaxy Fold Price in India

Samsung Galaxy Fold isn't going to be everyone. The phone will be priced between Rs 1.5 lakh-Rs 1.75 lakh in India. Earlier, at the Samsung Unpacked event 2019, Samsung priced it Galaxy Fold at $1,980 (roughly Rs. 1, 41,300). The phone will be available only through the select retail outlets. Samsung Galaxy Fold buyers should also get access to exclusive customer care service for free. The service includes one-on-one access to Samsung experts, and a 24/7 support hub online or over the phone.

Samsung Galaxy Fold specifications

Samsung Galaxy Fold has a 4.6-inch single folding AMOLED display, which expands to 7.3 inches when unfolded. The outer 21:9 screen has a resolution of 840x1960 and the unfolded screen has a resolution of 1,536 x 2,152. The Fold is powered by a 7nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 octa-core SoC, paired with 12GB of RAM and 512GB storage.

To power the screens of the Galaxy Fold, Samsung has packed two batteries in the phone that are placed on the sides with a total capacity of 4,380mAh. The Galaxy Fold comes with fast charging and wireless charging support as well.

Samsung Galaxy Fold cameras

Samsung Galaxy Fold packs in six cameras. At the back, the Galaxy Fold comes with 16MP ultra-wide camera, a 12MP wide-angle camera and a 12MP telephoto camera. On the front, Galaxy Fold has dual camera - a 10MP primary sensor and an 8MP RBG depth camera. Finally, the cover camera is a 10MP selfie camera.

