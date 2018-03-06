Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+ to start selling from March 16; offers, price, features

Announced at MWC2018 last month, Samsung's new flagships- Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ - have been launched in India.To be available in 64GB and 256GB variants, the Galaxy S9 has been priced at Rs 57,900 and Rs 65,900 respectively, and the Galaxy S9+ will be available at Rs 64,900 and Rs 72,900.

Available for purchase starting March 16, the phones will be offered in three colours - lilac purple, coral blue and midnight black. Samsung is offering a maximum cashback of Rs 6,000 on the purchase of the new devices. There is an additional Rs 6,000 cash back bonus in exchange for old Samsung smartphones.

Samsung has tied up with Airtel and Reliance Jio to offer 2.5x faster data speeds on 4G LTE network. Samsung Rewards will award consumers with reward points for payments being made using the Samsung Pay app through UPI, wallets and debit and credit cards.

Samsung has also tied up with leading carriers for the launch offers. The Galaxy S9 will be available for Rs 9,900 from Airtel with a 24month postpaid plan starring at Rs 2,499. Reliance Jio will offer the Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+ consumers a special annual tariff plan of Rs 4,999, and Vodafone users will get a free one-year subscription for Netflix streaming.

With the Infinity Display at the front, the Galaxy S9 features a 5.8inch display whereas the larger S9+ will have a 6.2inch screen. Continuing to be water and dust resistant, both the devices are 8.5mm thin. The fingerprint sensor is placed under the camera module at the rear and the devices also come with 'Intelligent Scan', a new verification system that uses the collective strength of iris scanning and facial recognition technology to quickly and conveniently unlock a user's phone.

The Galaxy S9 sports a single super-speed dual aperture 12-megapixel camera whereas the Galaxy S9+ has a dual-camera system on the back with a dual-aperture wide-angle camera and a telephoto camera. Both S9 and S9+ have Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS) and an aperture of f/1.5 to f/2.4 to click life-like images even in low ambient lighting conditions.

The S9 and S9+ can capture super slow-motion videos at 960 frames per second and the Automatic Motion Detection feature allows auto-recording by detecting movement in the frame. After capturing the Super Slow-mo video, the S9 and the S9+ automatically select background music for the video. This music can be customised by using 35 different presets or add their favourite tune from their own playlist.

These two new phones can record AR Emoji that that allows a user to create an emoji by analyzing a 2D image of the user and create a 3D model that reflects and imitates expressions, like winks and nods, for true personalization.

The 'Dedicated Fingerprint' feature will allow Galaxy S9 and S9+ owners to use a different fingerprint to access Secure Folder, which can be different from the one used to unlock the phone. Both, the Galaxy S9 and S9+ come with stereo speakers tuned by AKG and immersive audio with Dolby Atmos. Powered by Octa-core, 10 nm processor, the Galaxy S9 comes with 4GB of RAM, and the S9+ with 6GB of RAM. Both the smartphones will be available in 64GB and 256GB of internal storage with expandable memory of up to 400GB.