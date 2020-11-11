Samsung launches 'The Sero' - a rotating TV

Korean technology giant Samsung has launched a new lifestyle TV that can easily pivot between horizontal and vertical orientations. The Sero is claimed to be the world's first mobile-optimised TV that pivots orientation as the user handles their smartphone or tablet. This 43-inch TV in navy-blue bezel design has been priced at Rs 1,24,990 and will be available exclusively at Reliance Digital stores.

"With The Sero, we want to tap in to the social media generation. With consumers now using their TVs in different ways than ever before, including scrolling through social media, watching the latest viral videos or binge watching their favorite OTT shows, we wanted to redefine their content viewing experience by moving it to a bigger screen. The Sero has been designed to seamlessly adapt and enhance whatever content the user is watching, bringing in a more optimised experience to consumers," says, Raju Pullan, Senior Vice-President, Consumer Electronics Business, Samsung India.

Samsung says that this new TV caters to consumers who want their gadgets to be unique and stylish yet high on functionality. Along with being stylish, The Sero will also save space. It is optimized for social media content, streaming services and gaming. The TV delivers a mobile-optimised experience while rotating the screen automatically to mirror mobile content. However, the screen can also be rotated by remote control, voice command and via the SmartThings app.

The Sero comes with 4.1-channel 60W front firing speakers and user can amp up the sound for a immersive entertainment experience, whether streaming music, mirroring content from smartphones and scrolling through their social media feeds or watching their favourite shows.

This is a 43-inch QLED 4K TV that uses AI to upscale content to 4K resolution. And the Ambient Mode+ on the TV will allow users to display useful information or blend the TV into its surroundings, just like Frame TV. Other smart features onboard include Adaptive Picture, Responsive UI, Tap View technology, Active Voice Amplifier (AVA) to name a few. Samsung has also added a Tap View where a tap on the bezel will start playing the content on the TV in just a few seconds. It shows content, including apps and social media, with an optimized viewing ratio.