Samsung unveils vertical TV for smartphone generation

Samsung recently unveiled a vertical OLED TV targeted at the millennials and Generation Z. The TV rotates from the landscape mode to the portrait mode to show Instagram, Snapchat stories and TikTok videos. Samsung is calling it Sero TV and is the product of the study which found that 70% of millennials don't turn their phone horizontally to watch videos. The flat-rotating display means that users will easily be able to project their vertical mobile content on to the big screen, vertically.

The Sero TV is set to go on sale at the end of May in South Korea for 18.9 million won (approximately Rs. 11.3 lakhs). The TV comes with its own stand and can easily be rotated to be used in either portrait or the landscape mode. It can be synced with the phone via NFC to mirror the phone's display. Sero TV has 4.1-channel, 60W speakers and can function as both a music streaming hub and a conventional TV.

"Samsung will continue introducing screens that respect personal consumer tastes," says Han Jong-hee, the president of the company's Visual Display Business, in an interview with the Korea Herald. "We will think outside the box to bring different types of screens and different user experiences."

Vertical content is all around us and is expected to grow further in the coming years as most of the content is shot using mobile phones in portrait mode. However, a product like Sero TV, apart from being niche and exciting, is also expensive, especially for the Instagram loving millennial!

A rotating TV optimised for social media isn't the only unusual thing Samsung has created. The company had earlier designed Lifestyle TVs called Frame and Serif. "The traditional TV was only focused on technical features, such as picture quality and performance, but now TVs are also a lifestyle platform that blends in consumers' daily life," said Jongsuk Choo, Executive Vice President of Visual Display Business at Samsung Electronics. "This year's models of The Frame and SERIF TV are enhanced lifestyle TVs that deliver a TV experience like nothing before."

Edited By: Udit Verma

