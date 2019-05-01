Samsung Galaxy A70 goes on sale in India via Flipkart; check out features, price in India

Samsung Galaxy A70 will be on sale today in India via Flipkart, Samsung online shop, the Samsung Opera House, and other retail stores. The South Korean company is looking to challenge the Chinese budget smartphone makers like Xiaomi, Oppo and OnePlus in India with its new Galaxy A-series devices. Pre-bookings for the Galaxy A70 began on April 20 and closed on April 30. The South Korean electronics major is targeting $4 billion in revenues from its Galaxy "A" series of phones in 2019.

Samsung Galaxy A70 is strategically priced at Rs 28,990 for the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. At this price point, Samsung is looking to take on OnePlus devices and Xiaomi's Pocophone. The phone is available in three colours - Black, Blue and White.

As far as specifications of Samsung Galaxy A70 are concerned, the phone features 6.7-inch Infinity-U display. It is powered by octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC, paired with 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage, which is expandable up to 512GB via a microSD card. The Galaxy A70 runs on the One UI based on Android Pie. Additionally, the phone also packs a 4,500mAh battery that supports 25W Super-Fast Charging technology.

The optics of Galaxy A70 includes a triple camera setup having a 32MP primary camera with f/1.7 aperture, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera with f/2.2 aperture and a 5MP depth camera with an f/2.2 lens. For selfies, Galaxy A70 sports a 32MP camera with f/2.0 aperture. The Galaxy A70 also houses a large 4,500mAh battery with the support for 25W fast charging over USB Type-C.

The Galaxy A70 comes with an on-screen fingerprint sensor. The connectivity option includes a USB Type-C port.

Additionally, Samsung is planning to unveil Galaxy A80 this month. The Galaxy A80 will reportedly come with a new refreshing design and have a sliding and rotating camera setup. The Galaxy A80 will be powered by Qualcomm's brand-new Snapdragon 730G SoC, which is built on the 8nm manufacturing process.

