Wacom One pen display launched at Rs 38,000

Japanese technology company Wacom specialising in graphic tablets has launched Wacom One in the Indian market. This entry-level 13-inch pen display has been designed for the new generation of creators, and can be used by the budding artists for digital media work. Visual thinkers and social media creators among others can easily combine the handwritten and drawn communication. Compatible with Mac, priced at Rs 38,000, Wacom One will be available for purchase from Wacom eStore, Amazon.in, and all other authorised Wacom retail partners.

"Wacom One draws on the company's 37 years of experience building high-end creative pen displays for professional creators of digital content to deliver an accurate and natural pen experience for a wide range of new users. The product's features, bundled software options and attractive price will allow a new wave of digital artists, makers, social media content creators, photographers, students, educators and business people to express themselves artistically and make the world a more creative place," says Rajiv Malik, Senior Director, Wacom India.

The big 13.3-inch display to nearly A4 size has a 1920x1080 full HD display with 72 per cent NTSC colour and anti-glare treated film. It is accompanied with a new creative pen display supporting pen-on-screen sketching, drawing and annotating. Using the digital pen, users can take notes, write, and sketch using the whiteboard software, just like in a physical boardroom or a classroom. Handwritten notes and edits can be converted to digital text and exported to MS Office suite and other digital formats. The pressure-sensitive pen is claimed to deliver accurate and precise pen and brush strokes and its EMR (Electro Magnetic Resonance) pen technology does not require a pen battery or recharge. However, Wacom One is compatible with several digital pens from leading manufacturers, giving users a choice of their favourite brand and style of pen for drawing and writing. Compatible with Mac, Windows and Android operating system, Wacom One can be used to upgrade existing computer and phone to a pen-enabled configuration.

Wacom One purchase is accompanied with software bundle, including a six-month free subscription for a limited time of Clip Studio Paint Pro from Celsys, an easy-to-use drawing application for comic and manga creation and Wacom's own Bamboo Paper, an application for note-taking and sketching. Users will also be offered a two-month complimentary access to Adobe Premiere Rush to shoot, edit and share online videos; and a six-month complimentary access to Adobe Fresco drawing software offering a large collection of vector and raster brushes to enhance painting skill-set.

