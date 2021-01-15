Looking for long term offers? Airtel, BSNL, Jio, Vi offer these prepaid plans with 365 days validity

Highlights BSNL has revised two of its long term plans priced at Rs 1999 and Rs 2399. Rs 1999 prepaid plan gives 3GB daily data while the latter gives annual subscription to Eros Now.

Jio removed the post FUP charges earlier this year and now offers unlimited domestic calls with all its plans.

Vi gives data rollover benefits to use up unused data on weekends.

Telecom companies Airtel, BSNL, Jio, and Vi offer recharge vouchers with just a day's validity to prepaid plans that have long-term validities up to 365 days. If you want to forget the hassle of recharging every month, you should consider these long term plans and forget about recharging your phones for a year. Some annual plans also give streaming benefits for a year and some give benefits like additional data coupons. Besides, it may save users some money if tariffs were to be increased by telcos this year. Let us have a look at these annual prepaid plans.

Airtel Rs 1498 prepaid plan: This plan offers 24GB data with truly unlimited calls and 3600 SMS with 365-days validity.

Airtel Rs 2498 prepaid plan: This plan offers 2GB daily data with unlimited calls and 100 SMS per day and comes with a validity of 365 days.

Airtel Rs 2698 prepaid plan: This prepaid plan by Airtel offers 2GB daily data with unlimited calls and 100 SMS per day and comes with a validity of 365 days. . The plan also gives a 1 year VIP subscription to Disney+ Hotstar.

BSNL Rs 1999 prepaid plan: BSNL recently revised its Rs 1999 prepaid offer to give 60 days of Lokdhun subscription and 365 days of Eros Now subscription. It gives 3GB daily data with this prepaid plan that now comes for a validity of 365 days. Where calling benefits are concerned, users will get unlimited domestic calls. The plan also gives 100 free SMS per day.

BSNL Rs 2399 prepaid plan: BSNL has also revised its Rs 2399 prepaid plan to offer 365 days validity and will give access to PRBT and Eros Now content throughout the validity. The Rs 2399 offer previously gave 600 days validity. However, as part of the Republic Day offer, the plan is now giving 72 days of extended validity that will make the total validity of the plan 437 days. The promotional offer will be available till March 31, 2021.

Jio Rs 2121 prepaid plan: Jio has a prepaid plan priced at Rs 2121 that comes with 336 days validity and 1.5GB high-speed daily data. The plan offers unlimited voice calls with 100SMS per day and a complimentary subscription to Jio apps.

Jio Rs 2399 prepaid plan: This plan gives 2GB daily data with unlimited on-net calls and 100 SMS per day. The plan now offers unlimited domestic calls to any network within the country. The telco also gives 100 daily SMS and a complimentary subscription to Jio apps.

Jio Rs 2599 prepaid plan: This prepaid plan by Jio gives 2GB daily data with unlimited calling benefits and 100 SMS per day. The plan gives one year VIP subscription to Disney+ Hotstar.

Jio Rs 4999 prepaid plan: Listed under the long-term section of prepaid plans, this plan comes with a validity of 360 days and offers 350 GB data. This plan also offers unlimited calling with 100 SMS per day and a complimentary subscription to Jio apps.

Vi Rs 1499 prepaid plan: This plan offers 24GB data with truly unlimited calls and 3600 SMS with 365-days validity. The plan gives access to Vi movies and TV.

Vi Rs 2399 prepaid plan: This plan gives 1.5GB daily data with unlimited calling The telco also gives 100 daily SMS and weekend data rollover benefits. The additional benefits for these plans include Rs 125 assured bonus cash to play your favourite games on MPL. Users also get a flat Rs 75 discount daily, on food orders from Zomato with Vi Movies and TV access.



Vi Rs 2595 prepaid plan: Vi Vodafone gives 2GB daily data and unlimited calls with this prepaid plan. The plan gives weekend rollover data benefits with this plan. The plan also gives 100 SMS per day. The streaming benefits with this plan include access to premium Zee5 subscriptions and Vi Movies and TV access.