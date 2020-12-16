Microsoft 365, Mozilla Firefox updated with native support for Apple M1 chip

Highlights Microsoft has rolled out updated Microsoft 365 apps for M1 MacBooks.

Mozilla Firefox browser has also been updated to gain native support for M1 chip.

Users can update these apps to get more powerful versions.

Apple took a big leap in the world of computers with the launch of ARM-based M1 chipset. The latest Apple MacBook Air and Pro models have proven to be significantly faster than their Intel-based counterparts. The transition to M1 chip will happen gradually, including that of the software that will run on M1 to utilise its true prowess. Microsoft is now launching the M1-based Office apps to new MacBook models. This would mean your Microsoft 365 experience is going to get a lot better if you use M1 MacBooks. Besides, Mozilla has also updated Firefox browser for M1 MacBooks.

Microsoft has rolled out the new Office apps, including Word, PowerPoint, Excel, and OneNote among others, for the new M1 MacBook Air and MacBook Pro. The new M1 editions of the Microsoft 365 apps will coexist with the Intel ones under one app. This means that if you have an M1-powered MacBook, the M1 editions will be installed on your system but otherwise, the Intel edition is what you will use on your MacBook. Since there are universal apps for both editions, any updates to them will be applied to both and will be upgraded simultaneously.

While Microsoft is updating all of its apps, it has strangely left out the Teams app. The company has not said why that happened but people who use Teams on their M1 MacBook models might not experience the additional speed and performance bumps that the M1 edition would have brought. Microsoft, however, did confirm that it is working on the M1 edition of Teams but it has not provided any timeline for its release. This delay in the release could be leveraged by Teams rival Slack, which has introduced the M1 edition of its app under beta trials.

Similarly, if you are a Mozilla Firefox user, the browser has been updated to support M1 chips inside the latest MacBook models and draw their power. The company has introduced the Firefox version 84 that brings native support for M1 MacBook models, claiming it brings "dramatic performance improvements" over the unoptimised version. These improvements necessarily include 2.5 times faster launch time for the browser while the web apps are now as twice as responsive.

People who are using Firefox will need to exit the browser and relaunch it on the M1 MacBook for the changes to take effect. Mozilla is promising better power consumption on the new version of Firefox, although it has not said how much less the browser now consumes the battery on the MacBook Air and Pro models. The M1-powered MacBook Air and Pro models have shown they consume battery very efficiently, saving power a lot more than the Intel-based MacBook models do.

The new Microsoft 365 apps and Firefox add to the list of apps that come with native support for Apple's new M1-powered MacBook Air and MacBook Pro models. Google recently introduced the M1 edition of Chrome browser. Besides, Apple has released a list of apps that support the M1 chipset and it includes Pixelmator Pro, Adobe Lightroom, Affinity Designer, Darkroom, Fantastical, OmniFocus, BBEdit, Instapaper, and Twitter.