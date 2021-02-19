Motorola Moto E7 Power launched in India, price starts at Rs 7,499

Highlights Motorola has finally unveiled the Moto E7 Power in India.

Motorola has finally unveiled the Moto E7 Power in India. The smartphone has been launched on Flipkart and will go on sale on its first sale on February 26. Although the Moto E7 Power has been launched in the entry-level segment, it comes with interesting specs to look forward to. The E7 Power is Motorola's third phone in the E7 series. Motorola had earlier launched the E7 and the E7 Plus.

Motorola has said that Moto E7 Power is a 100 percent made-in-India smartphone that has been launched. The smartphone is also the cheapest phone that is being offered by Motorola in the Indian market. The company has not revealed its plan of launching the device in the international market.

So let us take a deeper look at the specifications of the smartphone along with its price and availability in India:

Moto E7 Power: Price and availability

Motorola Moto E7 Power has been launched in two different variants in India including the 4GB variant and the 2GB variant. The 4GB variant is priced at Rs 8299 while the 2GB variant is priced at Rs 7499. The smartphone has been launched with two color options including the Tahiti Blue and Coral Red.

The Moto E7 Power will go on its first sale on 26 February, 12:00 noon, exclusively on Flipkart and leading retail stores.

Moto E7 Power: Specifications

Motorola Moto E7 features a 6.50-inch Max Vision HD+ display with a 20:9 aspect ratio with a large screen-to-body proportion. On the front, there is a waterdrop notch for the selfie camera. The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Helio G25 Octa-core processor coupled with up to 4GB LPDDR4X RAM and 64 GB of internal storage which can be expanded using a microSD card.

In the camera department, the smartphone features a capsule-shaped camera island that features dual camera sensors. The camera sensors include a 13 MP main camera with PDAF and there is a secondary Macro Vision lens that allows you to get 4x closer to your subject. There is also a selfie camera at the front but Motorola has not specified the megapixels. On the rear, there is also a responsive fingerprint sensor,

For connectivity, the E7 Power comes with support for 2x2 MIMO Wi-Fi network support, a 3.5mm headphone jack, USB Type-C. The smartphone house a 5000 mAh battery which the company claims can go up to two days1 on just a single charge.