Apple devices to have net zero climate impact by 2030

Inching closer to become carbon neutral across verticals, including its supply chain and products by 2030, over 110 Apple manufacturing partners including the ones in India are moving towards renewable energy. The move to 100 per cent renewable energy is for the production of Apple products and will avoid over 15 million metric tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions annually. This is equivalent to taking more than 3.4 million cars off the road each year, says Apple. Nearly 8 gigawatts of planned clean energy is set to come online.

Apple is already carbon neutral today for its global corporate operations. Besides, Apple is investing directly in renewable energy projects to cover a portion of upstream emissions, as well as a major energy storage project in California to pilot new solutions for renewable infrastructure. And by 2030, every Apple device sold will have net zero climate impact.

"We are firmly committed to helping our suppliers become carbon neutral by 2030 and are thrilled that companies who've joined us span industries and countries around the world, including Germany, China, the US, India, and France," says Lisa Jackson, Apple's vice president for Environment, Policy, and Social Initiatives. "In a year like no other, Apple continued to work with a global network of colleagues, companies, and advocates to help make our environmental efforts and everything we do a force for good in people's lives - and to work alongside the communities most impacted by climate change."

Last July, Apple unveiled its plan to become carbon neutral across its entire business, manufacturing supply chain and product life cycle by 2030. Since then, Apple has increased the number of its suppliers that are transitioning to renewable energy. Sharing the experience gained through its transition to 100 per cent renewable energy with its suppliers, Apple introduces suppliers to resources and training materials with country-specific information to guide them in their transition to renewables. Apple also educates suppliers through advanced and customised training with leading experts. And the company supports creation and growth of renewable energy industry associations that its suppliers can join to learn about local opportunities.

The company has seen consistent reductions in its carbon footprint, even as the net revenue increased. Apple's footprint has decreased by 40 per cent, marking steady progress toward its 2030 target, and it has avoided more than 15 million metric tonnes of emissions through initiatives to use low-carbon materials, drive energy efficiency, and switch to clean energy.

In many markets where the company operates, suppliers have limited options to access clean energy. To break down that barrier, Apple created the China Clean Energy Fund, which enables Apple and its suppliers to invest in clean energy projects totalling more than one gigawatt of renewable energy in China. Apple also connects suppliers with opportunities to buy renewable energy directly from project developers and utilities as those models emerge around the globe.

Apple is constructing one of the largest battery projects in California Flats - grid-scale energy storage project capable of storing 240 megawatt-hours of energy, enough to power over 7,000 homes for one day. This project supports the company's 130-megawatt solar farm that provides all of its renewable energy in California, by storing excess energy generated during the day and deploying it when it is most needed.

