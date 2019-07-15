Apple to phase out iPhone SE, 6, 6Plus, 6sPlus from Indian market

Apple is stopping sales of a bunch of its cheaper models. Some of the popular models that will soon be unavailable in the country are iPhone SE, 6, 6Plus, and 6sPlus. This comes as the company is planning to ramp up the brand's value instead of trying to sell more phones.

According to a report in The Economic Times, supplies of these models stopped last month. Apple's distributors and sales team have informed traders that the new entry model will be the iPhone 6S after the existing stock is sold.

The iPhone 6S that is one of the cheaper models available in the market currently sells for about Rs 29,500 while iPhone SE sells for around Rs 22,000. With the cheaper models making their way out of the Indian markets, it will cost now around Rs 7,000-8,000 more to own an Apple iPhone.

These models are already out of stock on Amazon India, while very few variants are available on Flipkart. However these models are available on the US site.

The tech giant also reduced the number of distributors in India from five to two last year and put a stop to arbitrary discounts.

iPhone SE, 6S and 7 used to be locally-assembled in India. This capacity will now be used to expand production of other models.

While Apple is yet to file its revenues for FY19 with the Registrar of Companies, in FY18 its revenues increased 12 per cent to Rs 13,097 crore and net profit doubled to Rs 896 crore as per RoC.

