Apple roped in TSMC for making self-driving car chips

Apple is reportedly planning to forge ahead with its plan to develop a car. More so, the Cupertino tech giant is moving ahead with its self-driving car, codenamed Project Titan.
Apple has collaborated with Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) to develop the self-driving chips, even as it looks to set up factories in the US, a report in Digitimes mentioned. However, there is no official confirmation on this front from either of the two companies, warranting caution.
Apple is allegedly working on developing a self-driving technology that could later be appropriated by other manufacturers. A recent report from Bloomberg also indicated that the leadership role in the development of 'Project Titan' has been granted to John Giannandrea - Senior Vice President at Apple's artificial intelligence and machine learning departments, who oversees the company's voice assistant Siri.
Apple and TSMC have collaborated in the past, with the latter manufacturing the A-series chips used in the iPhones and iPads, as well as the newly incorporated Apple M1 chips that replaced the Intel ones in latest iterations of MacBook Air, 13-inch MacBook Pro and Mac Mini. Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has also reported that TSMC will be manufacturing the Apple car chips.
While Apple is reportedly working with TSMC to manufacture chips that have self-driving technology encoded in them, Tesla is also reportedly working with TSMC on its HW4.0 self-driving chip. This chip is also pegged to be ready for mass production by April next year.
Shedding further light on comparisons that can ensue, the Digitimes report claimed that the "Apple Car model is similar to Tesla." While this does not make anything clear, the statement may be in correspondence to the change in Apple's plan to create a self-driving vehicle, which was previously postulated to be the "Apple Car."
