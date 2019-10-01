Diwali offer for Jio fans: JioPone available for Rs 699, get data benefits worth Rs 700

Reliance JioInfocomm, a subsidiary of Reliance Industries Limited (RIL), is offering a big Diwali discount on JioPhone. The 4G feature phone from Reliance will be available for only Rs 699 as against the current price of Rs 1,500, a saving of Rs 800. This price is lower than many current 2G feature phones in the market.

For JioPhone customers who join Jio through the DIWALI 2019 OFFER, Jio will offer data benefits valued at Rs 700. For first 7 recharges that the customer does, Jio will additionally add data worth Rs 99. The savings of Rs 800 on the JioPhone and the Rs 700 worth of data, totals to a massive benefit of Rs 1,500 on every JioPhone.

"During the festive season of Dussehra and Diwali, Jio is making the JioPhone available for a special price of only Rs 699 as against the current price of Rs. 1500. This is a clear saving of over Rs. 800 without any special conditions like having to exchange your old phone", Reliance Jio said in a statement on Tuesday.

"Jio will ensure that no Indian is deprived of affordable Internet and the fruits of the Digital Revolution. By offering the 'JioPhone Diwali Gift', we are making an investment of Rs 1,500 towards bringing every new person from the Bottom of the Economic Pyramid into the Internet Economy. This also shows our commitment to the success of our Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi's visionary DIGITAL INDIA MISSION", said Mukesh D. Ambani, Chairman & Managing Director of Reliance Industries.

Edited By: Udit Verma

Also Read: Airtel cries foul, accuses Reliance Jio of gaming the system by reducing call ring time

Also Read: Vodafone Idea share climbs 17% after firm emerges as largest telco in July, beats Reliance Jio