Google-Reliance's vision takes shape; ultra-affordable 'JioPhone Next' to launch on Sept 10

Building products and services for India's unique needs, Reliance Jio has unveiled a new affordable smartphone created with Google. Built for India, with this ultra-affordable 4G smartphone, Reliance aims to onboard millions of new users to experience the internet for the very first time. This ultra-affordable 4G Android smartphone will be launched on September 10 this year.

"Last year, Sundar and I talked about Google and Jio co-developing a next-generation feature-rich, but extremely affordable smartphone, aimed at providing first-time internet access for 2G users. Today I'm pleased to announce that Google and Jio teams have jointly developed a truly breakthrough smartphone that we are calling JioPhone Next, a fully-featured smartphone, supporting the entire suite of applications from both Google & Jio and as well as the Android Play Store, through which users will have access to the entire universe of Android apps," said Mukesh Ambani, Chairman, Reliance Industries at the Reliance AGM.

JioPhone Next will be powered by an extremely optimised version of the Android operating system that has been jointly developed by Jio and Google, especially for the Indian market. It will support the Android Play Store, through which users will have access to the entire universe of Android apps. Even though ultra-affordable, the JioNext Phone will feature a voice assistant, automatic read aloud, off-screen text language translation, smart camera with augmented reality filters, and much more.

Also read: JioPhone to make technology affordable, accessible for everyone: Sunder Pichai

"Our vision was to bring affordable access to information for Indians in their own language, to build new products and services for India's unique needs and empower businesses with technology. I'm excited that today we can announce the next steps in this vision, starting with a new affordable geo smartphone created with Google. It's built for India, and it will open up new possibilities for millions of new users, who will experience the internet for the very first time," says Sundar Pichai, CEO, Google and Alphabet.

During the Reliance 44th AGM, the company revealed that Reliance Jio has become the first operator outside China to cross 400 million subscribers in a single country. "We are truly grateful to all our valued customers. Thanks to them, Jio is today, the world's second-largest mobile data carrier handling monthly traffic of over 630 Crore gigabytes a month. This is nearly a 45 per cent growth in data consumption," added Ambani.

To further strengthen its market position, Reliance invested Rs 57,123 crores to acquire a significant additional spectrum, and these investments have also created the capacity to onboard an additional 200 million customers. In the long run, the company also aims to make India not just 2G-mukt, but also 5G-yukt.

Also read: RIL AGM Live: Jio is not only making India '2G-mukt', but also '5G-yukt', says Mukesh Ambani

Also read: Mukesh Ambani announces smartphone in partnership with Google - Jio Phone Next