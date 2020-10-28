Instagram, Facebook Messenger cross messaging feature introduced in India; here's how it works

Facebook will let users merge Instagram direct messages (DMs) with Facebook Messenger app starting today for both Android and iOS users. To use this feature, you need to update either of the two apps via respective app stores.

To use the feature, opt for the cross-messaging feature. Once enabled, the DM icon at the top right corner of Instagram will get changed to the Messenger icon.

Here's how this feature works on Instagram

Step 1: Open settings window

Step 2: Select privacy option

Step 3: Tap on messages option

Step 4: Using the messages option, users can create the folder. In this folder, you will receive message requests if you want to receive them

Step 5: Here you have three options to choose from:

1. Facebook friends or people you have chatted with on messenger -- chats, message requests and don't receive requests

2. People with your phone number -- chats, message requests and don't receive requests

3. Others on Facebook- chats, message requests and don't receive requests

Here's how this feature works on Facebook Messenger

The first two steps are the same as above

Step 3: Tap on 'Message delivery'

Step 4: Here you have three options to choose from:

1. Instagram friends or people you have chatted with on Messenger -- chats, message requests and don't receive requests

2. Your followers on Instagram- chats, message requests and don't receive requests

3. Others on Instagram- chats, message requests and don't receive requests

It is not clear whether the end-to-end encryption offered by Messenger will get compromised since Instagram has not introduced the encryption feature for DMs. The update will not sync old chats to the new messaging platforms.

