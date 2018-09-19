Apple CEO Tim Cook defends pricing of new iPhones, says it's worth the money

Soon after the new Apple iPhones were launched, one of the most-discussed issues was the pricing of the new phones. In India, an average earner can well forget about buying the new iPhone. A buyer would have to shell out Rs 76,900 for the cheapest model of the new phones, the 64 GB iPhone XR in India, while the iPhone XS would cost Rs 1,34,900. The 512 GB iPhone XS Max will cost Rs 1,44,900 in the country.

So how does Apple plan on conquering one of the biggest markets in the world? Apple CEO Tim Cook defended the exorbitant pricing of the new phones across the world on ABC's Good Morning America.

Tim Cook said that the device is worth it as it replaces many other gadgets one might need. "The phone has replaced your digital camera. You don't have a separate one anymore. It's replaced your video camera. It's replaced your music player. It's replaced all of these different devices," Cook was quoted as saying.

"And so arguably the product is really important. And we've found that people want to have the most innovative product available and with that, it's not cheap to do," he added.

While the previous iPhone, too, had a camera and music player, Tim Cook insists that the ones on the new devices are the most advanced yet.

He also said, "If you look at even the phone that's priced over $1,000, most people pay about $30 a month for it. And so it's about $1 a day." The most expensive model costs around $1,449 in the US.

The iPhone XS additionally includes extra 30 minutes on the battery life than the last release, iPhone X, while the iPhone XS Max's battery is expected to last an hour and 30 minutes more than iPhone X. The iPhone XS is also more waterproof than the past models.

In India, one would have to shell out Rs 12,075 a month as zero-cost EMI for a period of one year to own the 512 GB variant of iPhone XS Max.

(With agency inputs; edited by Anwesha Madhukalya)