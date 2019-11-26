Realme X2 Pro goes on sale in India; check out price, availability, offers

Realme X2 Pro, the latest flagship launch by Realme, was introduced in India last week. The device went on sale for the first time in the country on Tuesday. Prices for the Realme X2 Pro begin at Rs 29,999 in India, with some offers on top. Placed as an affordable flagship, the Realme X2 Pro features Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ processor, a smooth 90Hz screen, an in-display fingerprint sensor, and 50W fast charging. Realme claims that it is the fastest charging among flagship devices, where the device can be fully charged from naught in a little over 30 minutes.

Realme X2 Pro price in India, availability and offers

The Realme X2 Pro has been made available in two memory variants - 8GB RAM with 128GB of internal storage and 12GB RAM with 256GB of internal storage. The base variant with 8GB of RAM has been priced at Rs 29,999. The higher specced 12GB variant comes with a price tag of Rs 33,999.

ALSO READ:Realme X2 Pro, Realme 5s launched in India: Price starts at Rs 29,999 and Rs 9,999

Realme X2 Pro sale will begin on Realme's official website and Flipkart, starting 12:00 pm on November 26 and will last till 11:59 pm on November 27.

Realme has launched the X2 Pro in Neptune Blue and Lunar White colour options. The company is also planning to launch the device in Red Brick and Concrete colours with a price of Rs 34,999. The new finishes will be released around Christmas, though.

As for offers, the Realme X2 Pro comes with 10 per cent cashback on purchase via HDFC Bank Debit cards on both Flipkart and the Realme website. There is also the option of no cost EMI on both platforms. Realme is also offering Reliance Jio benefits worth Rs 5,500 with the device. Flipkart is offering up to Rs 10,800 exchange discount, whereas Realme will discount Rs 500 on exchanging an old phone.

Realme is also offering 7-day no-question-asked return policy for the first 10,000 customers who purchase the Realme X2 Pro from the company's official website.

ALSO READ:Vivo U20 vs Realme 5s: Price in India, features, camera, specs

Realme X2 Pro specifications

Under the hood, Realme X2 Pro boasts a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ octa-core SoC, paired with 8GB or 12GB of RAM. The device runs Android 9.0 Pie with ColorOS 6.1 on top. The screen is a 6.5-inch fullHD+ Super AMOLED Fluid panel with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection and 90Hz refresh rate. The fingerprint sensor has also been placed under the screen.

The Realme X2 Pro is powered by a 4,000mAh battery with 50W SuperVOOC Flash Charge support, which helps the phone to charge fully in just 33 minutes. Connectivity options on the phone include 4G LTE, Bluetooth v5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, NFC, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The X2 Pro also features dual speakers with Dolby Atmos.

On the imaging front, the Realme X2 Pro has a quad-camera setup at the back, which includes a 64MP Samsung ISOCELL Bright GW1 primary sensor with a six-piece, f/1.8 lens, a 13MP secondary sensor with an f/2.5 telephoto lens, 8MP tertiary sensor with a 115-degree ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. On the front, the device sports a 16MP Sony IMX471 selfie shooter with f/2.0 lens.

ALSO READ:Realme X50 with 5G support to launch soon

ALSO READ:Best mobile phones under Rs 15,000: Xiaomi Redmi 8A to Realme 5 Pro, choose from these 10 options