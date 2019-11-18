Xiaomi Redmi 8A to Realme 5 Pro: Here are best smartphones under Rs 15,000

Over the years we have witnessed a strong demand for smartphones under Rs 15,000 price category. The availability of smartphones under Rs 15,000 is crucial to the Indian smartphone industry as it fits the expectations and pockets of many by offering its users better cameras, fast processor and better batteries.

Features like 48 MP camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon which were earlier exclusive to smartphone above Rs 20,000 is now available under Rs 15,000. Customers now also get good cameras in smartphones under Rs 15,000.

With so many smartphones in the market, picking the right smartphone could be a daunting task. But we've tried to make it easier by putting together a list of best smartphones from Xiaomi Redmi 8 A to Realme 5 pro under Rs 15,000 price bracket.

Xiaomi Redmi 8A: Rs 6,499 onwards

Xiaomi has launched many phones across its portfolio. With starting price of Rs 6,499, Redmi 8A features a 6.2 inch HD display, protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5. The device is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 processor and has AI primary camera of 12 MP with Sony IMX363 sensor and onboard battery of 5000 mAh. There are two variants available in the smartphone - 2GB RAM with 32 GB storage and 3 GB RAM with 32 GB storage.

Redmi 8: Rs 7,999 onwards

With a 6.2-inch notch display and aura mirror design, the Redmi 8 is a splashproof device with P2i coating. It is protected with Corning Gorilla Glass 5. Keeping in mind the dual-SIM needs of consumers, the device comes with dual SIM slot and a memory card slot too. The mobile has AI selfie camera with a rear 12 MP AI dual camera and also has 2MP depth sensor. The device supports a quick charge with 5000 mAh battery. It has 4 GB RAM with a storage of 64 GB.

Lenovo A6 Note: Rs 7,999

Lenovo A6 Note features a 6.09-inch dewdrop display with a resolution of 720x1520 pixel, the device has 88 per cent screen-to-body ratio. The device is paired with 3 GB RAM and powered by MediaTek P22 Octa-Core processor clocked at 2.0 GHz. It 4000 mAh battery onboard and features dual AI rear camera of 13MP and 2MP with f/2.0 and a 5MP AI selfie camera. It also has a face unlock feature alongside a fingerprint scanner for mobile security purposes.

Coolpad Cool 5: Rs 7,999

The Cool 5 from Coolpad (established by Yulong Group) features a 6.2-inch HD+ dewdrop display with full lamination, multi-touch, and 2.5D Glass. The device is powered by Helio MT6762, Octa Core 2.0 GHz processor which is paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB onboard storage and has got 4000mAh battery onboard. The device is equipped with 16MP front camera and has a dual setup rear camera with 13MP and 2MP.

Motorola Moto e6s: Rs 7,999 onwards

The Moto e6s features a 6.1-inch HD+ display. The rear has a dual camera - 13MP and 2MP - and an 8MP front camera. It has MediaTek Helio P22 processor paired with 4G of RAM and 64GB internal storage and a 3000 mAh battery onboard.

Vivo U10: Rs 8,990 onwards

The Vivo U10 has 6.35-inch screen and an HD+ resolution of 720x1544p. The device consists of the triple camera module, including 13MP standard camera along with the 8MP ultra-wide lens and a 2MP depth sensor. Powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 665 processor, with an octa-core chipset with eight Kryo cores. The device has 5000mAh battery and supports quick charging with 18W fast charger.

The phone has three variants - 3GB RAM and 32GB storage, 3GB RAM and 64GB storage variant and the top-of-the-line variant with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage.

Samsung Galaxy A10s: Rs 9,499 onwards

Samsung too seems to have followed the rules of Chinese smartphone players by offering mobiles at different price points. The A10s features a 6.2-inch Infinity-V display, 4000mAh battery, dual rear camera with 13MP primary sensor and 2MP depth sensor and a fingerprint scanner.

Powered by an octa-core processor, the phone has two variants - 2GB RAM with 32GB storage and 3GB RAM with 32GB storage.

Realme 5: Rs 9,999 onwards

Ever thought that quad-camera phones can be available for under Rs 10,000? Realme has disrupted the camera phone segment with the Realme 5. If you are passionate about photography and want to flaunt the latest tech without spending much, then Realme 5 is a good deal for you.

The rear camera of the device includes a 12MP main sensor along with 118-degree ultra-wide lens, portrait lens, and 4cm macro lens. The base model has 3GB RAM with 32GB onboard storage followed by 4GB RAM with 64GB storage variant and 4GB RAM with 128GB capacity. A 6.6-inch display, the device is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor and has a massive 5000 mAh battery.

Motorola One Marco: Rs 9,999

A camera-focussed series from Motorola, the One Macro features a triple camera setup at the rear - a 13MP primary camera along with 2MP depth sensor and a 2MP macro lens. Running Android 9, Motorola One Macro features a 6.2 inch display and is powered by an octa-core processor, the device is paired with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB internal storage. It has 4000 mAh battery, paired with USB Type-C port and a fingerprint scanner at the rear.

Samsung Galaxy 20s: Rs 11,999 onwards

The Samsung device packs in triple rear camera with a wide-angle, ultra-wide-angle and depth sensor, a 4000 mAh battery with 15W fast charging and striking design. It features a 6.5-inch HD+ Infinity-V display. Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 octa-core processor, the device is paired with 3GB RAM with 32GB storage to start with. Galaxy A20s also sports Dolby Atmos surround sound technology. The higher variant comes with 4GB RAM with 64GB storage.

