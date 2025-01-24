Govt's new Entity Locker with 10GB cloud storage and doc sharing; how is it different from DigiLocker?

The Government of India has introduced Entity Locker, a secure, cloud-based platform developed by the National eGovernance Division (NeGD) under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY). Designed to simplify and enhance the management of business documents, the platform aims to support a wide range of entities, including corporations, MSMEs, startups, trusts, and societies.

Entity Locker is a component of India's Digital Public Infrastructure, aligning with the vision outlined in the Union Budget 2024-25 to strengthen digital governance and improve the ease of doing business. The platform provides businesses with 10 GB of encrypted cloud storage, Aadhaar-authenticated access management, and legally valid digital signatures for document authentication.

Key features and benefits

Entity Locker’s integration with multiple government and regulatory systems ensures real-time access and verification of documents. Among its standout features are:

Consent-based Sharing: Secure mechanisms for sharing sensitive information.

Regulatory Integration: Connectivity with systems like the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA), Goods and Services Tax Network (GSTN), and the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT).

Enhanced Accountability: Role-based access and detailed activity tracking.

The platform aims to reduce administrative burdens, improve compliance processes, and streamline operational workflows for businesses.

How is it different from DigiLocker?

DigiLocker focuses primarily on providing individuals with a secure platform to store and share personal documents such as identification proofs, educational certificates, and licences. Entity Locker, on the other hand, is a specialised tool for businesses and organisations. Unlike DigiLocker, Entity Locker integrates with regulatory systems like the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA), Goods and Services Tax Network (GSTN), and Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) to streamline compliance processes and facilitate operational efficiency.

Use cases for businesses

Entity Locker is poised to benefit businesses through various applications, such as:

Vendor verification for procurement processes.

Simplified corporate annual filings.

Expedited loan applications for MSMEs.

Compliance documentation for regulatory frameworks like the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI).

A strategic initiative for economic growth

According to senior officials from MeitY, Entity Locker represents a strategic effort to reduce administrative friction, enhance productivity, and unlock new opportunities for businesses. The phased implementation will see the platform integrated with additional government agencies to further expand its capabilities.

Entity Locker can be accessed via entity.digilocker.gov.in and it exemplifies the government’s commitment to fostering a digitally empowered business environment under the Digital India programme.