Appliances, gadgets that will keep you warm this chilly winter

Winter is coming. With the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting a colder winter this December - January, it's time to stock up the necessary appliances and gadgets that will keep you warm in the chilly weather.

Water geysers

Biting cold winters mean chilled freezing water in the taps, and nothing can beat the comfort of warm water during this season. Use of water is something you can't avoid - be it washing your hands, working in the kitchen or showering. As the name suggests, instant water heaters have a high heating rate and come with a smaller storage tank, making it ideal for kitchens and not for baths. If you are planning to install one in your bathroom, consider the storage water geysers (popular capacity being 15 and 25 litres) that do take slightly longer in heating but provide continuous hot water (for the said capacity).

Havells Opal 3L Instant Water Geyser: Rs 3,299

Keeping aesthetics of a modern kitchen in mind, the Oval has a compact design. This 3 litre instant water geyser comes with a shockproof ABS outer body and is also equipped with an extra thick SS inner tank of superior 304 L grade. With power consumption of 3000W, it also has energy-saving features. It is equipped with a fire retardant power cord to offer maximum safety of its users. Havells says the range ensures quicker water heating and is also equipped with the twin indicator lamp to know when the water is hot enough for use

Crompton Solarium Qube 15 litre: Rs 7,050

For years water geysers have had a long cylindrical design. But if you are looking for something compact and squarish, the Solarium Qube is worth considering. It comes with a durable body that offers toughness and high heat resistance. To prevent the tank from corrosion, Solarium Qube is equipped with polymer-coated water tanks. This 5-star energy-efficient rated storage water geyser has 1200 gm heating element for faster heating and can heat the water to 45 degree Celsius in 10 minutes. And the 8 bar pressure rating can withstand extreme pressure making it suitable for high rise buildings. This geyser is available in 15 litre and 25 litre capacity.

USHA Aqua Tide 15 L: Rs 12,095

This one is a digital temperature control storage water heater, which Usha claims has a self-learning intelligence feature that senses temperature usage over a period of time and automatically sets the temperature of water to be heated. This BEE 5-star rated energy-saving product comes with IntelliValve, which releases pressure when the temperature exceeds the limit and prevents water backflow. The Programme Memory function preserves the last setting, in case of abrupt power off, Eco function saves electricity and the Error Code Display flags off functional alerts. Aqua Tide is available in 15 litre and 25 litre storage capacity.

Jaquar VERSA DIGITAL HORIZONTAL 40 Litre: Rs 14,100

For those who enjoy showering under hot water for long should consider this high storage capacity geyser. The Versa Horizontal is useful for homes with low ceilings or false ceilings and the 8 bar pressure rating makes it ideal for high rise buildings. Designed for use with shower panels or bathtubs, it has a digital panel and is accompanied with a cordless remote.

Orient Aquator IoT storage Gassline Water heater 25 litre: Rs 14, 490

The Aquator IoT storage water heater is a smart IoT Based water heater which can be operated using the smart Orient app. The app can be used for bath schedule, temperature and even turn it on or off when not at home. Other features onboard include soft touch control with LED display, Eco Mode for switching the product to lower energy consumption and smart model for faster and longer heating of water. BEE 5 Star rating means lesser energy consumption. Orient claims it is suitable for working in hard water conditions and equipped with Ultra Diamond Glassline tank for durability. It has a shock-proof, water-proof high grade plastic body, withstands up to 8 bar pressure (suitable for high rise buildings which prevent from tank leakage and withstands high pressure), has PUF insulation for better heat retention and ensures hot water for a long time. The geyser is available in 6 litre, 10 litre, 15 litre and 25 litre storage capacity.

Room Heaters:

It's the cosiness of the home that helps one relax. As the temperature starts to dip, room heaters can come handy in creating the nook with the perfect temperature.

Usha Carbon Heater CH 3408: Rs 6,440

Claiming to be ideal for night-time use with low luminescence, it generates infrared heat that spreads evenly across the room and also helps alleviate pain from sore muscles. The thin carbon rods are for an even heat distribution resulting in deeper penetration of heat into the skin tissues. The dual operation mode enables the heater to be used in both the horizontal and vertical positions. Featuring thermal cut-out for overheating protection, it also has up to 180 minutes of timer.

Lifelong LLFH02 Flare-X 2000 Watt Fan Room Heater: Rs 1,124

Coming from the home-grown home and kitchen appliance company Lifelong, this fan room heater 2400 RPM copper winded motor for quick heating and can be used both vertically and horizontally. It has an adjustable thermostat setting for temperature control along with cool, warm or hot wind selection knob for heat settings. It also has a built-in overheating protection. The throw range of 10 makes it perfect for a small to medium-sized room.

Orient OFCC09B3A Oil Filled Radiator: Rs 12,190

Unlike rod heaters, oil-filled room heaters don't burn oxygen and do not reduce humidity. Orient Electric's OFRs is equipped with S-shaped fins for uniform heat distribution. Added safety features onboard include 360-degree trip-over safety to prevent spillage and triple overheating protection. According to the company, the oil heater can warm up any room, any size while saving on energy. This is a 9 fin oil room heater with powder-coated metal body.

Bajaj RHX-2 Halogen Room Heater: Rs 1,549

Bajaj's Halogen room heater is equipped with two halogen tubes and high-grade reflectors for efficient heating. Offering two heat settings -- 400W and 800W, it has chrome-plated heat reflector plating made with CRCA material for even heating across the room. Bajaj says it also has a durable mesh grill that ensures the safety of hand against direct heat and the outer body is built with durable ABS material.

Dyson Pure Hot + Cool : Rs 61,900

Serving dual purpose, the Dyson Pure Hot + Cool can clean indoor air and helps in maintaining the desired room temperature. Using thermostat heat control, the heating functionality is automatically switched to standby mode once the desired temperature is reached, and the machine automatically switches back on once it senses a drop in the temperature. As an air purifier, it automatically senses the indoor air pollution and activates the machine to purify throughout the whole room, capturing 99.95 per cent of ultrafine particles and destroying formaldehyde continuously. The Cryptomic technology onboard destroys formaldehyde continuously at a molecular level transforming potentially harmful gas into small amounts of water and carbon dioxide.

Others:

Electric bed warmer: Rs 899 onwards

If you don't wish to turn on the room heater, you can warm your bed using an electric bed warmer. Starting at Rs 899, there are plenty of electric warmers that you can add to your bed. It is also believed that heat and warmth help in reducing pain and alleviate the discomfort of sore muscles and aches. Some even have dual controllers where the heat can be customised to manage the individual comfort of two people in one bed.

Under Door Stoppers: Rs 350 for two piece

Another way to keep the cold at bay is by adding under-door stoppers. Smart Saver 36 Inch Under Door Draft Stopper is a double-sided insulating device for doors and windows the fabric draft stopper sleeve holds foam cylinders on opposite sides of a door, creating an airtight, draft-proof seal. It is useful and effective to ensure the home is warm. It can also keep dust or even polluted air out. And most importantly are easy to install.

