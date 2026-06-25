This AI startup has more robot employees than humans, CEO reveals

The line between science fiction and reality continues to blur as robots have started to outnumber human employees at some AI-driven companies. A robotics startup company, Figure AI, CEO Brett Adock, revealed that its robot employees have outnumbered humans.

Brett shared an X post where he wrote, “For the first time ever, robots outnumber humans at Figure AI,” revealing that it has very few human employees. It also consists of a graph titled “Headcount vs Robots,” dated between 2022 and 2026, showcasing the number of robots and human employees in the company.

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For the first time, robots now outnumber humans at Figure pic.twitter.com/3kXhtKW8kL — Brett Adcock (@adcock_brett) June 19, 2026

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In another post, Brett shared an image of robots sitting inside a cardboard box with the caption “Power On,” a sight that looked more like a scene from a science-fiction film than a real-world workplace. While the post grabbed much attention, it also raised concerns about robots and AI replacing human jobs, and the transition has already started to show with big tech giants conducting mass layoffs.

Many X users on the post said that this is the turning point. A user on the comments wrote, “Good luck humanity, because this is a turning point.” Another user said, “And one day, robots will outnumber humans on Earth. The age of abundance!”

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Previously, the executive also revealed that its Figure 03 robots completed a 200-hour autonomous livestream. It is said to have processed nearly 250,000 packages without any hardware failure. The company also highlighted that human workers have an average of about three seconds per package, while the Figure 03 robots have now reached a near-human level in sorting speed.

Figure AI is competing with several firms, including Tesla, Agility Robotics, and Apptronik, as the industry pushes toward large-scale deployment of humanoid robots in industrial settings.