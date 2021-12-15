41% wore nice tops but PJ bottoms; 36% had a pet show up: How Zoom meetings went in 2021

In the end, we are all the same. And nothing proves this better than Zoom meetings or what we tend to do behind the scenes. Think you are the only one who wears a nice top but torn-up pajamas? Think again! Think your pet is the only curious one? Your colleague’s cat is curious to find out who is there on the other side of the screen too. And nearly half of Zoom users globally put in minimum effort to make their background seem tidier.

Zoom released a report on how users held virtual meetings. The results will make you say: “I do that too!”

The report found that 41 per cent of Zoom users have worn a nice top but PJ bottoms. As much as 26 per cent never shower before attending calls. Even so, 63 per cent Zoom users prefer taking calls with their camera on. And an overwhelming 47 per cent believe that it is not okay to eat during meetings.

The Zoom report stated that outdoor landscapes (26 per cent), blurred background (25 per cent) and business/company background (20 per cent) are the three most favourite virtual backgrounds.

Moreover 21 per cent have had a meeting while walking or jogging, 42 per cent have had it from the bed and 31 per cent from a coffee shop, restaurant or bar, and 11 per cent from a public transport, apart from their desk.

Now, if you find yourself often telling others that they are speaking while on mute, then you are part of the majority – 71 per cent have said, ‘You are on mute’! 57 per cent have said, ‘Can everyone see my screen?’, and 21 per cent have said, ‘Next slide, please!’

Around 43 per cent Zoom users cleaned only the part of the room visible on the camera. No wonder the parents are complaining!

If you privately side-chat with your friend during the meeting that could have been an e-mail, then you are amongst 39 per cent of Zoom users. If you had your cat or puppy show up during the meeting, then you are amid 36 per cent of Zoom users. The report also said that 43 per cent of Zoom users had their kid show up during their meetings.

73 per cent of Zoom users attended happy-hour drinks or a game night, and 34 per cent attended a fitness or cooking class.

According to the report, the top day of the week for meetings was Wednesday, followed by Tuesday and Thursday. The average meeting length was 54 minutes with an average of 10 participants. Zoom was used in nearly 200 countries and territories, it showed.

January 21 – also National Hug Day – was the busiest day for virtual meetings, while September 21 was the busiest for phone calls and February 25 for webinars.

